Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Johnson responsive

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was "following simple commands" Monday after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville, the school said. Officials added that Johnson is undergoing further tests and remains in critical but stable condition two days after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State. Johnson was moved to Gainesville via helicopter with his mother by his side. Coach Mike White and head athletic trainer Dave Werner, who stayed in Tallahassee for two nights, returned to Gainesville on the school's jet with other family members Monday. USA Today quoted Johnson's grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma. The SEC's preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor coming out of a timeout and received emergency medical attention. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched Saturday. ESPN declined to show any footage of the incident. According to witnesses, Johnson was standing and suddenly fell forward and landed on his face. The Gators had been scheduled to host North Florida on Wednesday night, but the game was called off Monday evening.

Pistons waive Ball

The Detroit Pistons waived guard LiAngelo Ball, and forwards Louis King and Anthony Lamb. The Pistons announced the moves Monday. King played on a two-way contract with the Pistons last season. Lamb and Ball were signed earlier this month. Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA Draft but was not selected.

BASEBALL

Red Sox sign Renfroe

The Boston Red Sox signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year deal for $3.1 million. A first-round pick by the Padres in 2013, Renfroe batted .228 with 97 home runs and 226 RBI over five seasons with San Diego and Tampa Bay. He hit 25 or more home runs in three straight seasons for the Padres before struggling with the Rays in the pandemic-shortened season this year, batting .156 with 8 home runs and 22 RBI in 42 games. Renfroe homered twice in the postseason, including a drive in the World Series, and drove in seven runs. He went 4 for 23 (.174) and struck out 11 times. In three games at Fenway Park over his career, he is 4 for 11 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI. Renfroe turns 29 next month. He can make up to $500,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances, topping out at 500.

Royals retain Holland

Free agent reliever Greg Holland stayed with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, signing a one-year contact for $2.75 million. The 35-year-old Holland was 3-0 with 6 saves and a 1.91 ERA this season for Kansas City. He made 28 appearances, pitching 281/3 innings. The right-hander didn't permit a run in his final 13 games, covering 131/3 innings. Holland is a three-time All-Star who made his major-league debut with the Royals in 2010 and spent his first six seasons with them. He later pitched for Colorado, St. Louis, Washington and Arizona before rejoining the Royals in 2020. Holland has 212 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 10 seasons.

Baker unsure beyond '21

Dusty Baker isn't sure whether he'd like to manage the Houston Astros beyond the upcoming season. "Maybe," he said. "Depends how I feel. Depends on how the team feels about me ... you never know what changes are going to come about in life." At 71, Baker is entering the last year of his contract with the Astros. He was hired in January to replace AJ Hinch, who was fired by the team after he and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year by Major League Baseball for their roles in Houston's sign-stealing scandal. Luhnow also was fired. The Astros picked up the option on Baker's contract for the 2021 season in June, and Baker helped the team to the American League Championship Series in the pandemic-shortened season. After going 29-31 in the regular season, the Astros came within one game of reaching the World Series. Last season was Baker's 23rd as a manager after starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants. A three-time National League Manager of the Year, Baker came to the Astros after managing the Washington Nationals, who let him go after a 97-65 season in 2017.

FOOTBALL

McCarthy gets support

Mike McCarthy will return to the Dallas Cowboys next season, according to at least one prominent front office voice in Dallas. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones voiced his support Monday for the head coach. "There will be absolutely no change with Coach McCarthy," Jones said during his weekly appearance with 105.3 FM, The Fan. "I am surprised that someone would question Mike, this unprecedented situation that everybody's been in. And on top of that, no one's making excuses, but we have had some real challenges in the injury category." McCarthy took over in the offseason after the Cowboys parted ways with longtime coach Jason Garrett. Dallas currently sits at 4-9.