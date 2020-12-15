POLICE BEAT: Officers find drugs on Little Rock traffic stop

Little Rock police arrested a Mabelvale man on drug charges after pulling him over for driving with no lights on early Monday.

Kaleb Madison, 26, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, no light and defective equipment at 3 a.m. on Hatfield Drive, according to the arrest report.

During the traffic stop, the police saw Madison had a search waiver and then found a syringe and a bag of "crystal-like substance", according to the report.

Officers took Madison to the Pulaski County jail.