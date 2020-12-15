OPINION | WALLY HALL: ASU was ready to make a hire — is Auburn?

Just a couple of thoughts about coaching openings and hirings.

Within two days of Blake Anderson announcing he was leaving Arkansas State for Utah State — he needed a fresh start on a personal level — the Red Wolves Athletic Director Terry Mohajir announced Butch Jones as the new head coach.

As suspected Mohajir and Anderson had been talking for weeks and Mohajir was able to start the interview process about four weeks before Anderson announced he was leaving.

Jones had been “volunteering’ at Alabama and as soon as the game with Arkansas was over he was on his way to Jonesboro.

This is Jones’ fourth head coaching job. He started at Central Michigan (27-13 record), moved to Cincinnati (23-14) before landing at Tennessee where he had a pair of 9-4 seasons, but was 14-24 in SEC play.

Which brings up some questions: If Auburn knew it was going to fire Gus Malzahn weeks ago, had it started its search? Or is the only reason they haven’t named a new coach because he’s still coaching somewhere?

This morning the Broyles Award folks released their 15 semi-finalists and there are some great names on it, but those guys are all assistants and available today.

If Auburn doesn’t have someone like Urban Meyer lined up there most likely is another firing in the Tigers future.