Police: Man found dead outside his business in Gosnell

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:30 p.m.
Gosnell police are conducting a death investigation after a business owner was found dead outside of his shop Monday, police said.

The man was later identified as Randy Gilliam, owner of Gilliam’s Auto Sales on Arkansas 181, according to a news release sent Tuesday.

The body was reported by a passerby, according to police.

No additional information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

