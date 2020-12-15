Police: Man found dead outside his business in Gosnell

Police tape
Gosnell police are conducting a death investigation after a business owner was found dead outside of his shop Monday, police said.
The man was later identified as Randy Gilliam, owner of Gilliam’s Auto Sales on Arkansas 181, according to a news release sent Tuesday.
The body was reported by a passerby, according to police.
No additional information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
