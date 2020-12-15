Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arkansas State Police

• Johnny Treat, 19, of 770 S. 40th St.in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking or entering, theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Treat was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Richard Johnson, 42, of 1607 N. 50th St. in Little Rock was arrested Sunday in connection with theft of property, theft by receiving, commercial burglary and criminal mischief. Johnson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Marquis Blackmon, 24, of 4718 Johnson St. in Fort Smith was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Blackmon was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Christopher Westbrook, 43, of 1169 N. Boxley Ave. was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.Westbrook was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Gabriel Jeik, 32, of 600 E. Allen Ave. was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Jeik was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Mariano Maudrik, 25, of 2781 Alton Ave. was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Maudrik was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County

Sheriff’s Office

• Harry Melcher, 60, of 16035 Paw Paw Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Melcher was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

