Rockefeller son faces indictment on federal firearms counts

A federal grand jury has indicted Louis Henry Rockefeller, the 24-year-old son of the late Lt. Gov. Winthrop P. Rockefeller, on seven counts of transferring firearms equipped to fire like a machine gun as well as parts designed to convert a weapon into a machine gun.

Rockefeller, of Little Rock, pleaded innocent during an initial appearance Friday, according to records from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

His co-defendant in the case, 19-year-old Noah Michael Millea of Benton, also pleaded innocent.

The indictment filed Dec. 1 was unsealed Thursday, per the order of U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe J. Volpe, according to the federal court docket.

Of the seven-count indictment, Millea is only accused of counts five and six along with Rockefeller.

According to the indictment, the government has requested that Rockefeller and Millea forfeit the firearms and parts involved in the criminal offenses upon conviction.

The specific firearms listed include three Glock pistols, an Aero Precision M4E1 multicaliber rifle and a Diamondback DB15 multicaliber rifle, all equipped with a machine-gun conversion device enabling the weapon to fire automatically without reloading at a single trigger action.

The machine gun and parts transfers alleged in the indictment occurred between June and October of this year, according to the indictment.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Rockefeller remained in jail Monday evening after being arrested Thursday by officers with the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

An arrest report said Rockefeller was taken into custody shortly before noon near MacArthur Drive and Kelly Crossing, northwest of North Little Rock.

The report said Rockefeller is employed by Aaron's Gun Cabinet. The business is located at 8504 MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock, down the road from the intersection where Rockefeller was arrested.

When reached by phone Monday and asked about Rockefeller's arrest, the owner of Aaron's Gun Cabinet, Aaron Acklin, declined to comment.

From 1996 until his death in 2006, Rockefeller's father, a Republican, served as the lieutenant governor of Arkansas under then-Gov. Mike Huckabee.

A defense attorney for Louis Rockefeller, Lauren Collins of the Little Rock firm McDaniel, Wolff and Benca, did not return a request for comment sent via email Monday.

A jury trial before Judge Lee P. Rudofsky has been scheduled for Jan. 25.

Information for this article was contributed by William Sanders of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.