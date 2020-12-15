Senate won’t meet to consider health-emergency extension before end of year, Hendren says

Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendern, R-Sulphur Springs, said Tuesday the Senate won’t meet by the end of this year to consider supporting or opposing the governor’s extension of the public health emergency from Dec. 31.

Hendren said in a note to senators that "after discussions with many of you and the House leadership about the governor’s request for a Committee of the Whole, I will not be calling such a meeting.”

“I’ve heard from many of you about the desire to wait and have this discussion during the session,” he said.

“We all know the Emergency Service Act will be vigorously debated during the session, as it should be,” Hendren said. “Rather than debating the issue twice, most would prefer to wait and have the debate when we will be in a position to have time for more testimony, discussions and actually implement any changes that we determine are appropriate.”

Hendren, whose uncle is Gov. Asa Hutchinson, said he has notified the governor.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday afternoon about whether the House will meet in a Committee of the Whole.

Gov. Asa Hutchison said Friday that he called on the Legislature to meet by Dec. 31 to support continuing the state’s pandemic-related public health emergency declaration past that date in response to some lawmakers who don’t want the declaration extended without their approval.

“Now, there is all kind of questions that come up if they don’t meet and they just blow it off and don’t do anything; then I will continue to use my power to extend the emergency because I presume we’ll continue to be in one on Dec. 31,” the Republican governor said in an interview.

“But I think … this is very important for Arkansas to see unity as we address this pandemic,” Hutchinson said.

The governor’s televised announcement Thursday night that he was renewing his declaration of a public health emergency and that he would ask the Legislature to meet as a Committee of the Whole to “support and affirm the current public emergency” surprised some lawmakers and confused others.

Arkansas Code 12-75-107 allows the Legislature to terminate a state of emergency “at any time” through a concurrent resolution.

Hutchinson on Friday extended the public health emergency, which was scheduled to expire last Saturday through Dec. 31.