State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

DL coach to stay with Red Wolves

Arkansas State University defensive line coach Brandon Joiner has been retained new Coach Butch Jones, Joiner announced on Twitter on Sunday night.

Joiner is the first official member of Jones' staff.

Joiner, who won a Sun Belt Conference title during his time as a player with the Red Wolves from 2010-11, has been on ASU's sidelines since 2016 before stepping in as defensive line coach for the 2019 season. Under Joiner's leadership, the Red Wolves have registered 20-plus sacks in each of the past two seasons.

Prior to returning to Jonesboro as a coach, Joiner, 31, spent three seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

-- Eli Lederman