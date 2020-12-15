Sections
Super Quiz: The Old Testament

Today at 1:54 a.m.

  1. His father made him a coat of many colors.

  2. He was thrown into a den of lions.

  3. He revealed that the secret of his strength was his long hair.

  4. He persuaded his brother Esau to sell him his birthright.

  5. God commanded him to draw water from rock.

  6. This book of the Old Testament is a collection of moral sayings and counsels.

  7. The first five books of the Hebrew Scriptures are known by this name.

  8. Name the two brothers of Cain.

  9. What is the fourth book of the Old Testament?

ANSWERS:

  1. Joseph

  2. Daniel

  3. Samson

  4. Jacob

  5. Moses

  6. Proverbs

  7. Pentateuch or Torah

  8. Seth and Abel

  9. Numbers

