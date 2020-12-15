Trail follows water

Eyeballs can play little tricks on a hiker when the journey means wading across a mountain stream.

There we were, starting a hike on the North Sylamore Creek Trail in the Ozark National Forest in Stone County, near the little town of Fifty-Six. The path meanders almost 14 miles along its namesake stream, North Sylamore Creek.

It’s one of Arkansas’ most scenic trails for hiking and backpacking. Part of the joy is the beautiful water along every inch of this Ozark stream, some of the clearest water to see anywhere.

When leaves float on the surface in autumn, it’s almost like they’re floating on air the water is so clear. The pools along North Sylamore Creek are so transparent, it’s hard to judge their depth. We found that out at a creek crossing near the eastern end of the trail near the Alison community.

It was mid afternoon and we’d planned a short hike. The creek crossing is just beyond the trailhead. We took off our shoes and started barefooted across the bedrock stream bottom, wading into the chilly water.

The pool looked to be knee deep and no problem to cross to the other side. Knee deep turned to thigh deep in a hurry. Pretty soon cold water lapped at our hip pockets. The verdict was in, that we’d get soaked making this crossing.

What looked to be 2 feet deep was actually 4 or 5. We nixed crossing and explored up and down the stream bank instead.

That was a wet introduction to a couple days of great day hiking on the North Sylamore Creek Trail in mid-November. Trees in the forest were showing last splashes of autumn color, but the hiking is superb as fall turns to winter.

Most hiking takes place along the 13.7 miles between the Barkshed trailhead and Alison trailhead at the eastern end of the trail. Another 10 miles of trail starts at Barkshed and meanders west to join the Ozark Highlands Trail.

Backpack camping is allowed anywhere along the trail. Options are available for day hikes of any distance. Gunner Pool and Blanchard Springs trailheads offer access between Barkshed and Alison. The trailheads, except Alison, have campsites.

A great 4-mile out-and-back day hike starts at Gunner Pool and heads west. The trail follows glass-clear Sylamore Creek before a moderate climb to a vista high above the water. From the overlook, the hills and forest view spread out in all their Ozarks grandeur.

The route follows along a bluff, and sometimes under it, on a level path before a gradual descent back to the creek two miles into the hike. There’s a little foot bridge here and short paths that lead to the creek. This is definitely a five-star lunch spot or at least one to linger awhile and enjoy this special place.

Then, turn around and hike back to Gunner Pool.

For car camping, Gunner Pool is one of the Ozarks’ prettiest little places. There are campsites right along the creek or off in the woods among the trees.

Another option is to do a car shuttle and hike from Bark-shed to Gunner Pool, Gunner Pool to Blanchard Springs or Blanchard to Alison. Each hike is four to five miles. Ambitions trekkers could cover the 13.7 miles in a long day.

Start or end at Alison and there’s the creek crossing, one that may be deeper than it looks.

Hike Sylamore Creek

Here are some hiking distances for North Sylamore Creek Trail.

• Barkshed trailhead to Gunner Pool trailhead, 4 miles.

• Gunner Pool to Blanchard Springs trailhead, 5 miles.

• Blanchard Springs to Alison trailhead, 4.7 miles.

Source: U.S. Forest Service

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWAFlip.

VIDEO ONLINE

To see a video of the creek, visit:

nwaonline.com/ sylamorecreek121520/