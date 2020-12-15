Tutt is king of big plays for Saints

FILE -- Shiloh Christian linebacker Braden Tutt (10) closes in Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, on Pea Ridge running back Joe Adams (2) during the first half of play at Champions Stadium in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Few things excite a defensive player more than seeing the football on the ground with an opportunity to score.

Just ask Braden Tutt, who's returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the playoffs for Shiloh Christian.

Tutt had an interception and returned a fumble 63 yards for a score in the Saints' 56-7 victory over Stuttgart Friday in the semifinals of the Class 4A state playoffs at Champions Stadium. The win earned Shiloh Christian (13-1) another trip to Little Rock, where the Saints will meet Rivercrest (13-0) Saturday in the state finals at War Memorial Stadium.

Defense and special teams have contributed mightily to Shiloh Christian's success this season, especially when its offense is not at peak performance. The Saints took an early 14-0 lead after Kaden Henley blocked Stuttgart's first two punts of the game.

Shiloh Christian was in control when defensive lineman Cooper Darr sacked Stuttgart quarterback Pate Kleinbeck. Tutt reacted quickly with a scoop-and-score to give the Saints a 56-0 lead at halftime over the Ricebirds, who finished 12-1 on the season.

"That something we practice every day," said Tutt, who scooped up a fumble and returned it 68 yards in a playoff win over DeWitt. "I was excited to get a fumble and then the touchdown. Coach (Jacob) Gill, our defensive coordinator, works with us every day in drills to make sure we're ready when the ball is on the ground."

Tutt, who blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown against Sand Springs (Okla.) Page, turned playmaker again from his outside linebacker position Friday with three tackles, an interception, a pass breakup, and a fumble return for a touchdown against Stuttgart. For his effort, Tutt is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

"Tutt is an incredible player and perhaps the greatest spiritual leader on the team," Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway said. "He is a very special person."

Tutt, who is one of 10 seniors on the team, said he takes his role seriously as a leader on and off the field at Shiloh Christian.

"It's important, not just with me, but with the other seniors to keep everyone accountable," Tutt said. "That means abiding by and connecting with the Lord."

Shiloh Christian is now one win away from winning its eighth state championship, but first since 2010. That's a drought the Saints, and especially the seniors, hope to end Saturday in the championship game against Rivercrest.

"I was a sophomore when we lost to Arkadelphia in the semifinals and I was there last when we lost to Joe T. Robinson in the state finals," Tutt said. "So, we're excited for the opportunity to play for a state championship again and finally get that ring."