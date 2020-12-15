UAPB Golden Lion athletics schedule

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff campus is shown in this undated file photo.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Golden Lion Athletics schedule includes:

Thursday

Women's Basketball – vs. New Mexico; – 2 p.m. (Audio/Video online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)

Friday

Women's Basketball – at University of Central Arkansas; Conway – 5 p.m. (Radio: online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)

Monday, Dec. 21

Women's Basketball – at University of Arkansas at Fayetteville – TBA (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)

Men's Basketball – at Baylor University; Waco, Texas – 7 p.m.; (Video: ESPN+)

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Women's Basketball – at Oklahoma; Norman, Okla. – TBA

Saturday, Jan. 2

Women's/Men's Basketball – vs. Miss. Valley St. - 5 p.m. / 7 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; video: uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)

Details: Duane Lewis, UAPB Senior Associate AD/strategic communications, (870) 575-7949 or uapblionsroar.com.