Voting starts in Georgia runoffs

Early in-person voting began Monday in the runoff elections for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats, with lines reported to be shorter than in the first days of early voting for the general election last month.

More than half of the record 5 million votes in the Nov. 3 general election were cast during its three-week early voting period. Early in-person voting could be even more important in the Jan. 5 runoffs because of the short period for voters to request and return ballots by mail.

The two races in which Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff try to oust Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, will decide which party controls the Senate.

No one expects turnout to be as high as it was for the general election. But Bernard Fraga, an Emory University professor who studies voting, said turnout could reach 4 million.

President Donald Trump has relentlessly pushed claims of widespread fraud in the general election, in which he lost in Georgia. In an overnight tweet just hours before early voting began, he continued his attack on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, pushing him to take action or risk harming the chances for Perdue and Loeffler.

"What a fool Governor BrianKempGA of Georgia is," the president tweeted. "Could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way. Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW. Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th."

In contrast to the first day of early voting in October, when more than 125,000 people cast ballots and some people lined up for hours, few long lines were reported Monday.

Another question was how many mail-in ballots will be cast. By Friday, 1.2 million mail-in ballots had been requested and 200,000 returned. In the general election, now-President-elect Democrat Joe Biden won 65% of the 1.3 million absentee ballots that were returned in Georgia, a record fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fraga said it's possible that mailed ballots will be even more favorable for Democrats in the runoff because of attacks on the integrity of mail-in voting by Trump and many Georgia Republicans.

That means early in-person voting, which Trump narrowly won in November, could be even more important for Republicans. Both parties may also drive voters toward the early polls with the Christmas and New Year's looming.

Meghan Shannon, 36, voted in person Monday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, partly driven by fears that absentee ballots will be overly scrutinized.

"I think the absentee ballots are going to be questioned when they count the votes," she said.

Melissa McJunkin, 40, voted in Rome, a solidly Republican area in northwest Georgia, saying they "will help make decisions based on what I think is the right choice." She'd heard allegations of voter fraud in the general election and was a bit worried about the integrity of the runoff vote.

Towanda Jones, 54, voted in downtown Atlanta and dismissed the fraud allegations, which have been repeatedly denied by election officials.

"The system is working as it should, and I think our current president is just a sore loser," she said.

Deborah Harp Gibbs of Lilburn said she voted "to keep America great."

Gibbs said it's important for people to acknowledge the United States as a Christian nation. "I want prayer in school and 'God Bless America' and apple pie," Gibbs said, adding that she thinks the Republicans could keep things on "the right track."

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Haleluya Hadero, Kate Brumback, Jeff Martin and Sophia Tulp of The Associated Press.

