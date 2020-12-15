Why can't coaches properly mask up?

You might be wondering what's the deal with Kentucky's 1-4 start?

You might be wondering if Saturday's second half is real reason for hope after being down 22 at halftime, or if John Calipari's one-and-done strategy has really run its course?

I'm wondering what's the deal with coaches and their masks?

Seriously.

As if the Cats' horrific first half in Saturday's 64-63 loss to Notre Dame was bad enough, what really bothered me was the way UK's Calipari and Notre Dame Coach Mike Brey were wearing their respective masks. Or not wearing them.

True, the two coaches reported for duty in Rupp Arena within the proper protocols, masks in place. But whenever the two yelled out instructions to their players on the floor, or talked to their teams in timeout huddles, or begged the officials for calls, their respective masks were pulled down around or under their chins. And stayed there.

Isn't that defeating the whole purpose? The wearing of a mask is not just to protect the person wearing it, but also others in the room. Whenever Calipari is bellowing out instructions -- with the limited attendance in Rupp Arena, I could hear Cal exclaiming "Heyyyyyyy!" over and over on my TV Saturday -- isn't the coach spewing thousand and thousands of potentially virus-containing droplets into the air?

To be sure, Calipari has reason to yell. His team could use the help. The Cats have lost four in a row. This 2020-21 landscape has whipped up the perfect storm against the Calipari way. The last thing a team overloaded with newcomers needed was a limited preseason, no exhibition games, precious few guarantee games and a schedule full of opponents boasting veteran rosters.

But back to the masks. College basketball is having a difficult enough time as it is right now without coaches fudging on their face shield requirements. It's true that even with all the coronavirus cancellations and postponements, 80% of the games are being played. That means 20% are not being played. And what happens if only 80% of the conference games are played? Or NCAA Tournament games?

It didn't help that Calipari said the quiet part out loud Friday, arguing that if something happened to college basketball players, most universities have a hospital on campus or nearby and the players would move to the front of the line. Realizing he had committed an unforced error, Calipari quickly offered a clarification. He didn't mean players would receive preferential treatment, he said, just that they would get good care.

Meanwhile, you and I have to make appointments days in advance for covid-19 testing while college athletes are tested two, three, four times a week. Dunking a basketball has its privileges.

To be fair, Calipari is far from the only mask offender. For example, I was watching Missouri's 81-78 victory over No. 6 Illinois on Saturday night and couldn't help but notice that Illinois Coach Brad Underwood treated his gaiter mask more as neckwear than a face shield. Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the sideline, Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin kept his mask on practically the entire game.

It can be done. It should be done.

I realize the days of a coach sitting in his chair during games are long gone. John Wooden used to say that if he was up constantly yelling at his team, it meant he didn't have it prepared well enough to play.

These days, coaches apparently have to be seen and heard so the fans know they're trying. Despite their supposed importance, however, the least coaches can do during this pandemic is wear a mask properly.

If not, I say hit them with a warning for improper equipment, much like coaches are warned for leaving the coaches' box. If the behavior persists, a technical foul is in order. Two technical fouls and you're out.

When they get back in the locker room, by themselves, trying to figure out what's wrong with their team, then they can take off that mask.