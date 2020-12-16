Board vote on Little Rock chief delayed for 2 weeks

In this file photo Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey speaks during a press conference at police headquarters.

The Little Rock Board of Directors delayed for two weeks a vote on a symbolic resolution expressing the board's lack of confidence in Police Chief Keith Humphrey during a board meeting Tuesday evening.

The text of the resolution proposed by Ward 5 Director Lance Hines reads, in part, "The Board expresses its lack of confidence in the leadership of Police Chief Keith Humphrey and strongly urges the Mayor to consider this view and take appropriate action with Chief Humphrey."

The power to fire Humphrey rests with Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who has largely avoided commenting in public on the conflict over Humphrey's leadership that has embroiled the Police Department.

Over the course of this year, litigation has pitted Humphrey and the city against Humphrey's subordinates in the Police Department, who have accused the police chief of retaliating against them and their departmental allies after the 2019 fatal police shooting of Bradley Blackshire, which led to Humphrey's termination of then-officer Charles Starks.

The motion to delay action on the resolution followed an evening of procedural hiccups, confusion on the part of some city directors when considering motions and testy exchanges between Hines and Scott.

Eventually, at-large Director Dean Kumpuris made the motion to table action on the resolution for two weeks, and board members approved his motion in a 6-4 vote.

Earlier on Tuesday, City Attorney Tom Carpenter sent a memo to Hines asking him to withdraw the resolution because of concerns that the ongoing litigation filed by Humphrey implicates the city.

Humphrey along with his lawyer, Michael Laux, filed a complaint in federal court on Sept. 30 that accused a wide swath of individuals inside and outside the Police Department and on the leadership team of the city's largest police union, the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 17, of conspiring to oust him.

Specifically, in his memo Carpenter noted that an amended complaint in Humphrey's conspiracy case names police officials in their official capacities in addition to their individual capacities.

The two police officials named in their official capacities are former Assistant Chief Alice Fulk, who now serves as the chief of the Arkansas State Capitol Police, and Assistant Chief Hayward Finks. Before Humphrey filed his countersuit, both Fulk and Finks had sued the police chief.

"The key is that the suit in an official capacity is a suit against the City of Little Rock because of actions taken by an individual in the capacity as a City employee," Carpenter wrote. "The change has definitely impact[ed] how Counsel for the city will approach this case."

Carpenter went on to say that "it is not appropriate to have such a resolution or discussion" while the city is now a defendant in litigation.

In his memo, Carpenter noted that while general evidentiary procedure means a legal piece of legislation cannot serve as the basis for trial testimony, taking a vote on a resolution could mean the mayor and city directors would be asked about the vote in depositions.

The amended complaint from Humphrey was filed in November.

During the meeting Tuesday evening, Carpenter described the legal situation as a quagmire that had been exacerbated just in the past several days. He referred to a Washington Post opinion piece from columnist Radley Balko published Dec. 11 in which Balko accused Chris Burks, an attorney representing Humphrey's opponents in court, of making dishonest statements and disclosing an off-the-record conversation.

Carpenter told city directors that he has not yet had a chance to think through the issues involved.

Scott called the resolution from Hines an "inappropriate action."

"The city board is a policy-making board," Scott told board members. "This is an executive administration purview that deals with personnel matters, hence the reason why our city attorney has already shared and admonished Director Hines of the reason why he should not be moving forward because it implicates the members of the board."

Moments later, Hines called for a point of order. At one point, Scott and Hines began talking over each other.

Hines was putting the city in legal jeopardy with his resolution, Scott argued, and added that Hines had been admonished by the city attorney.

Hines contested Scott's description of the city attorney's memo as an admonishment.

"That is not what the city attorney said in his memo today, Mayor," Hines said.

"That is incorrect," Scott replied.

Hines initially called for a recess of Tuesday's meeting until Dec. 29 to give the city attorney more time to review the issues, but his motion to recess failed narrowly, and the board moved on to hear citizen comments about the resolution.

Before the board voted to approve Kumpuris' motion to delay action for two weeks, Ward 6 Director Doris Wright took the time to defend Humphrey and asked Hines to withdraw the resolution.

Wright said the police chief has her support, citing Humphrey's support for issues she has raised pertaining to children, young adults and senior citizens in her ward.

Humphrey needs to be able to lead the Police Department, she said.

"He is a good person," Wright said. "I have not seen anything that he has done that is wrong. He has made people mad because he made changes, and folks don't like change. But change has to come at some point."

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police over the summer approved a no-confidence vote on Humphrey. Over 83%t of voting members supported the resolution, the union said at the time.

Another Little Rock police union, the Black Police Officers Association, has consistently backed Humphrey. Sgt. Rodney Lewis, the union's president, spoke in support of Humphrey at Tuesday evening's meeting.

"As a result of Chief Humphrey's willingness to engage people who have been disenfranchised, he is being attacked by people who want to maintain the status quo," Lewis told board members.

In September, seven police captains and three assistant chiefs signed a letter to Scott and city directors asking the elected officials to take action to resolve problems of dysfunction in the Police Department stemming from Humphrey's leadership. At a meeting on Sept. 15, Hines asked Scott to remove Humphrey, a request Scott declined.

Scott named Humphrey as the city's new police chief in March 2019. Humphrey's previous position was as chief in Norman, Okla.