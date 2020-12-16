Bryant too much for Benton

BENTON -- Bryant leading scorer Camren Hunter missed the majority of the fourth quarter Tuesday at Benton with a mouth injury, but his play through the first three quarters spoke volumes.

The senior guard had 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals as the Hornets pulled away for a 63-48 victory at Panther Arena to win the Saline County Shootout.

Junior forward Will Diggins added 8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals for Bryant (4-0), which jumped out to an 8-0 lead over the first two minutes and used an intense showing on defense to shut down any comeback hopes.

"They really seemed to make it hard on Benton to run an offense," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said in reference to his team's defensive effort. "They were really disruptive, and I don't know the numbers, but it seemed like they rebounded well, too. The defense set the tone for us."

Hunter did his part to help the Hornets beat the Panthers for the seventh consecutive time. He knocked down a pair of three-pointers during Bryant's eight-point run at the start, and had nine points total in the first two quarters to help the Hornets build a 32-16 halftime lead.

The 6-3 lefty, who's committed to play next season for the University of Central Arkansas, then scored 11 points in the third quarter, nine of which came during a 15-5 rally that blew the game open.

Hunter left shortly after the final quarter began when he suffered a blow to the mouth while diving for a loose ball. Abrahamson said the injury doesn't appear serious, which bodes well for a Bryant team that's won its first four games by an average of 23.5 points.

Junior guard Cam Harris had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals, and senior forward Russ Hooks added 12 points for Benton (5-2), which was playing with a condensed roster. The Panthers were without nine players, said Coach Dexter Hendrix.

"The effort was there, though," he said. "But I think the players had the mindset that we were short-handed. And instead of thinking that we could do it and expecting to win, I think they looked and saw we were missing guys, including our starting point guard. That kind of affected them, I think.

"Mentally that's a challenge, but I loved the way they fought throughout."

Benton cut into its halftime deficit with senior forward Kolby Payne's three-point play, but Hunter responded with the next nine points.

Benton would get no closer than 14 points for the rest of the game.

"I feel good about eight guys that I feel are playing at a high level as a team and preparing at a high level as a team," Abrahamson said. "We have guys that have the potential to add to that and force us to play more, but they're not taking advantage of that. There was some times where we had some bench guys in, and there was a drop off, which you don't want to see.

"But they can do it, the guys can do it. We've just got to get them to do it, and they'll be fine."

Bryant shot 27 of 55 (49%) from the field and held a 38-23 rebounding advantage. Benton finished 17-of-47 (36.1%) shooting.

GIRLS

BENTON 53, BRYANT 47, OT

The Lady Panthers scored the first eight points of overtime to knock off their rival.

Sophomore forward Alyssa Houston finished with 18 points and 20 rebounds for Benton (6-2), which trailed 41-36 with less than three minutes to go before clawing back to even. Senior forward Tuesday Melton had 14 points and sophomore guard Pressley Chism added 13 points for the Lady Panthers, who shot 21 of 49 (42.8%).

Sophomore forward Emileigh Muse had 19 points and five steals for Bryant (4-2), which was outrebounded 38-19. Junior guard Parris Atkins, who sent the game into an extra session by hitting a free throw with 5.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, contributed 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks.

The Lady Hornets, who led 25-24 at the half, were 18 of 48 (37.5%) from the floor, but missed their first four shots of overtime to put themselves in a hole.