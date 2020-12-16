Man sentenced for child sex enticement

FAYETTEVILLE -- A homeless man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 11 years in federal prison for trying to entice a minor he met online to have sex.

Eric Butler, 46, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole, followed by 20 years of supervised release on one count of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Arkansas State Police and several local law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation in September 2019 to target online sexual predators in Northwest Arkansas, according to court records. Undercover law enforcement investigators placed multiple advertisements on various online websites and mobile applications representing themselves to be minors.

On Sept. 25, 2019, Butler responded to a Craigslist advertisement and began emailing and text messaging with an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as a 13-year-old female. Over the course of two days, Butler exchanged several emails with the 13-year-old persona in which he discussed having sexual intercourse with the purported minor. Butler arranged a meeting with the purported minor for a sexual encounter and was arrested upon arriving at the location, according to court documents.

Butler was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2019 and entered a guilty plea in August.