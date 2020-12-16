Cockburn's 33 points carry Illini

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) goes in for the slam dunk as Minnesota's center Liam Robbins (0) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead No. 13 Illinois past Minnesota 92-65 in the Big Ten opener for both teams Tuesday night.

Freshman guard Adam Miller added 14 points, while Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 10 for Illinois (5-2). Dosunmu also had seven rebounds and five assists.

The previous high for Cockburn was 26 points against North Carolina A&T last December. He became the first player to have at least 33 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes or less against a Division I opponent since Michael Beasley had 33 and 15 for Kansas State in 22 minutes vs. Iowa State in January 2008, according to STATS.

Marcus Carr had 16 points for Minnesota (6-1). Carr, the Golden Gophers' leading scorer, was just 3 of 13 from the field. He went 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.

The Gophers jumped out to a 15-8 lead but finished the first half 3 for 26 from the field. They shot 23% before the break.

Illinois went on several runs, including a 22-5 spurt fueled by back-to-back three-pointers from Frazier to end the half.

Illinois led 40-29 at halftime and dominated the second period from start to finish.

The Gophers were 19 of 69 (28%) from the field, while the Illini shot 34 for 64 (53%).

Illinois has struggled with turnovers this season and committed 14 against Minnesota. The Gophers turned the ball over nine times.

NO. 10 TENNESSEE 79, APPALACHIAN STATE 38

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Victor Bailey had 13 points and No. 10 Tennessee put its stifling defense on full display against Appalachian State.

The Volunteers held Appalachian State scoreless for the first 6:22 while jumping out to a 13-0 lead. The margin was 36-8 before the Mountaineers scored the last five points of the first half.

Tennessee came into the game holding opponents to 26% shooting from the field. Appalachian State managed 28%.

John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each had 12 points for Tennessee (3-0). Josiah-Jordan James scored 11.

Appalachian State (4-2) was led by Michael Almonacy with nine points.

NO. 12 WISCONSIN 77, LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 63

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison and D'Mitrik Trice each scored 17 points as No. 12 Wisconsin beat Loyola of Chicago.

Wisconsin (5-1) went 10 of 18 from beyond the arc and made four of those long-range attempts during a 19-2 run that helped the Badgers build an 18-point advantage in the second half.

Micah Potter had 13 points and Jonathan Davis added 12 as Wisconsin earned its 13th straight home victory.

Cameron Krutwig scored 19 points and Lucas Williamson had 15 for Loyola (3-1).

VIRGINIA TECH 66, NO. 24 CLEMSON 60

BLACKSBURG,Va. -- Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson.

Radford hit 5 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (5-1, 1-0 ACC), who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for Virginia Tech, which was 25 for 31 on free throws, including 4 for 4 in the waning seconds. Alleyne's two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining pushed the Hokies' lead to 64-60.

Al-Amir Dawes led Clemson (5-1, 0-1) with a game-high 18 points. He hit five three-pointers.

