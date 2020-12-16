Ex-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says he’ll return to state

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is shown in this file photo.
Former Gov. Mike Huckabee is coming home to Arkansas, he said Wednesday.
Asked about reports on social media that he's returning to his native state, Huckabee responded in a text: "True. Back as of this week."
The two-time presidential candidate won't be living out of a suitcase; he's already got a residence in central Arkansas.
Huckabee, who served as governor from 1996 to 2007, said he intends to sell his house on the Florida Pandhandle.
Huckabee's daughter, former White House Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and his grandchildren already live in Little Rock. Sanders, who left the White House in June 2019, is weighing a run for governor in 2022.
