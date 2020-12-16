Benton County explosion remains under investigation

Debris on a property off Bill Young Road near Siloam Springs. One man was killed and two others were injured. (Siloam Springs Herald-Leader/MARC HAYOT)

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday continued to investigate the cause of an explosion that killed one person and injured two others.

Leland Dale Dannels, 83, was killed Monday when a recreational vehicle at 19050 Bill Young Road exploded, said Lt. Shannon Jenkins, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Phyllis Ann Dannels, 60, was airlifted to the Alexander Burn Center at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa. She was listed in good condition Tuesday, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

An unidentified first responder was hit by debris in a second explosion at the site and suffered minor injuries, Jenkins said.

Don Lawson, Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department chief, said his department and those from Gentry and Siloam Springs responded to the scene.

Bill Young Road is between Siloam Springs and Gentry north of the Arkansas 59 and the U.S 412 intersection.

