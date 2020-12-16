OPINION | Gadgets & Gizmos: Wilton Cookie Press

For making rich, buttery spritz cookies, a cookie press is essential. The Wilton Cookie Press comes with 12 discs, each producing a different shape. Some shapes — Christmas tree, snowman, wreath, diamond ornament, heart, square — are more easily identifiable than others. The press is easy to use — fill with spritz cookie dough, press nozzle to surface of ungreased/unlined cookie sheet and squeeze the trigger. The press extrudes just the right amount of dough that (usually) releases when you lift the nozzle from the cookie sheet. We had a little trouble with some of the more intricate shapes — specifically the wreath — but found the press to be easy to use following the instructions and recipe included on the package.

Handwash only

$10