Golden Lions athleterecognized for skills

Joshuwan Johnson is shown at the ASU game recently. (Special to The Commercial)

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball student-athlete Joshuwan Johnson has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Johnson (5-9, 160; junior, health and leisure major; Phoenix, Ariz./Glendale Community College) averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in games at Arkansas State and at Tulane, according to a press release.

Johnson scored a season-high 16 points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals Dec. 9 at Arkansas State. His free throw with 0.9 seconds remaining gave the Golden Lions a 75-74 win over the Red Wolves.

On Saturday in a loss at Tulane, Johnson scored 12 points with three assists and two steals.

For the season, Johnson is averaging 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The UAPB men will play at Baylor University at Waco, Texas, at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Available by video: ESPN+.

Details: #UAPBLionsAreComing or www.uapblionsroar.com.