Haddock returns McGehee to glory days of 1990s

When Marcus Haddock came to McGehee in 2008 to become the Owls' head coach, he had a message for some of the teachers at the school.

"I made out the schedule," said Haddock, who inherited a 1-9 team from 2007. "In Week 11, I put, 'AAA state playoffs, November 14. TBA.'

"There were teachers who laughed and said, 'You expect to be in the playoffs?' I said, 'Yes, I do.' It didn't happen that year, but it did the next year."

Nobody is laughing anymore at Haddock or the McGehee football program.

The 3A-6 Conference champion Owls (12-0) are playing for a state championship for the first time since 1999 on Saturday night against defending Class 3A state champion Harding Academy (11-1) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

McGehee won back-to-back titles in what was then-Class AAA in 1998 and 1999 against De Queen and Nashville, respectively. The Owls also played in the 1997 Class AAA title game, losing to Osceola. Haddock was an assistant under Lanny Dauksch for all three of those teams.

More than two decades later, Haddock gets his opportunity to lead the Owls in a state title game. He'll be joined by two of his former players turned assistant coaches -- Terrance Spratt, a fullback on the 1997 McGehee state runner-up team, and T'Cambry Green, a running back on the Owls' conference championship squad in 2011.

"It's a blessing," Haddock said. "We've got some old Owls here. It's not just me here, I can promise you that."

After working for Dauksch in West Memphis from 2001-07, Haddock returned to McGehee to become the Owls' head coach. He is 100-53 in 13 seasons at the Desha County school.

McGehee was in Class 4A during Haddock's first four seasons. In 2012, the Owls dropped down to Class 3A, a move that Haddock believes helped the school return to football glory.

The Owls won the 3A-6 regular-season title. They earned playoff victories over Bismarck, Lincoln, Prescott and Hoxie.

Over the past two weeks, McGehee played its two toughest games of the season. The Owls trailed 39-30 with less than a minute remaining Dec. 4 in a Class 3A quarterfinal game at Prescott, but scored two touchdowns late to stun the Curley Wolves 44-39.

On Friday in a heavy rainstorm that turned the grass field at Rex Benton Stadium into a quagmire, McGehee overcame five turnovers to defeat Hoxie 20-18 in the Class 3A semifinals to reach its first state championship game in 21 years.

"It was a very hard-fought game," Haddock said. "In hindsight, after looking at it on film, you can really see how hard both teams played."

Players and coaches dove head-first in the mud after the game. Haddock said it took seven tries to get the red uniforms washed over the weekend.

McGehee practiced Tuesday at Monticello High School when Monticello Athletic Director Blair Brown, a longtime friend of Haddock, let the Owls use the Billies' home stadium, Hyatt Field. The Owls will practice at War Memorial Stadium today.

On Saturday, the Owls will come back to War Memorial Stadium, looking to bring home a third state championship.

"It's the same every week," Haddock said. "We expect to compete, play our hearts out and let the good Lord figure it all out."