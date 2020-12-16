Hogs sign 23 in early period

FAYETTEVILLE — Twenty-three players — several of whom have never visited the University of Arkansas campus — signed to play football for the Razorbacks on Wednesday during the first day of the early national signing period for the high school class of 2021.

Arkansas’ signing class includes 21 high school players, one Division I transfer and one transfer from a junior college. The Razorbacks’ class ranks 20th nationally, according to a composite ranking by 247Sports, and eighth in the SEC behind Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

The class is headlined by five players who have 4-star status in at least one national recruiting database — receiver Ketron Jackson of Royse City, Texas; quarterback Lucas Coley of Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio; Oklahoma running backs AJ Green of Tulsa Union and Javion Hunt of Midwest City Carl Albert; and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders from Rockledge, Fla., whose position is not specified, but is expected to be receiver or running back.

This year’s class is the first full haul assembled by Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, who was hired last December, 10 days before the early signing period began. The Razorbacks signed only eight in the early period last year.

The coronavirus pandemic created several obstacles in recruiting this year. The NCAA has banned all in-person recruiting since March, forcing coaches to sell themselves via virtual meetings with recruits and their families.

None of the players who signed with the Razorbacks on Wednesday have taken an official visit to the UA campus. Some were able to meet with Pittman and his staff during unofficial visits early this year.

Most of the Razorbacks’ signees this year were committed well before signing day, but there was some last-minute intrigue Wednesday when defensive tackles Jalen Williams of Jones (Miss.) College and Cameron Ball of East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities High School committed during private signing ceremonies that were live streamed.

Williams had an offer list that included Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State and other Power 5 programs, and is rated the No. 1 junior college player at his position by ESPN. The Tylertown, Miss., native is expected to enroll at Arkansas next month and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ball was recruited by Pittman while he was the offensive line coach at Georgia, and chose the Razorbacks over offers from Georgia Tech and Arizona State. Ball had 42 tackles and four sacks as a senior.

Arkansas lost a signing-day battle with LSU for top-ranked junior college linebacker Navonteque Strong of Gulf Coast (Miss.) Community College. Strong recently backed out of a verbal commitment to Mississippi State and was offered by the Razorbacks last week.

On Tuesday, Arkansas received a commitment from transferring Penn State defensive back Trent Gordon, a former 4-star recruit from Manvel, Texas. Gordon, who signed Wednesday, could have up to three seasons of eligibility remaining for the Razorbacks, possibly as early as next season.

Among high school players, the Razorbacks signed six from Oklahoma, five from Texas, four from Arkansas, three from Georgia and one apiece from Louisiana, Missouri and Florida.



The in-state class includes quarterback Landon Rogers and tight end Erin Outley of Little Rock Parkview; offensive lineman Terry Wells of Wynne; and linebacker Marco Avant of Jonesboro. Rogers and Outley are the first players from a Little Rock public high school to sign with Arkansas since 2005.

The Razorbacks signed five of the top 11-rated players in Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman newspaper. In addition to Green and Hunt, the class includes cornerback Keuan Parker of Tulsa Booker T. Washington; receiver Bryce Stephens of Oklahoma City Marshall; defensive tackle Solomon Wright of Vian; and kicker Cameron Little of Moore Southmoore, who is rated by The Oklahoman as the state’s 30th-best player.

The Razorbacks have put an emphasis on recruiting Oklahoma under Pittman, who grew up in Grove, Okla., and was an assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma in the 1990s. Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom also grew up in Oklahoma, and Razorback assistants Brad Davis and Jon Cooper played college football for the Oklahoma Sooners.