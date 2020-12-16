Hospitals put covid-19 shots into high gear

Dr. Thuan Ong, center, reaches out to UW Medicine Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tim Dellit after Ong spoke with deep emotion about his patients before he received a COVID-19 vaccination at the hospital Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Ong's medical team was the first to treat coronavirus patients at long-term care facilities in the area and he said he was thinking about his patients and those who died of the virus. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

WASHINGTON -- Hundreds more hospitals around the country began dispensing covid-19 shots to their workers in a rapid expansion of the U.S. vaccination drive Tuesday, while a second vaccine moved to the cusp of government authorization.

A day after the rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus shots, the Food and Drug Administration said its preliminary analysis confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. A panel of outside experts is expected to recommend the formula Thursday, with the FDA's green light coming soon thereafter.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H80ZbXaCjhg]

The Moderna vaccine uses the same technology as Pfizer-BioNTech's and showed similarly strong protection against covid-19 but is easier to handle because it does not need to be kept at minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another vaccine against the pandemic can't come soon enough, after the number of dead in the U.S. passed 300,000 Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, with about 2,400 people now dying per day on average.

The total number of virus cases in the U.S. as of Tuesday topped 16.6 million, with the number of deaths rising to more than 303,000, according to Johns Hopkins.

The toll is expected to grow in the coming weeks, fueled by travel over Christmas and New Year's, family gatherings and lax adherence to mask-wearing and other precautions.

Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, packed in dry ice, began arriving Tuesday at more than 400 additional hospitals and other distribution sites.

The first 3 million shots are being strictly rationed to front-line health workers and nursing home patients, with hundreds of millions more shots needed over the coming months to protect most Americans.

The rollout provided a measure of encouragement to exhausted doctors, nurses and other hospital staff members around the country.

On Tuesday, Maritza Beniquez, a 56-year-old emergency room nurse at Newark's University Hospital, became the first person in New Jersey to receive the vaccine. All recipients will get second shots a few weeks later.

"I'm happy that in another month and a half I won't have to be afraid to go into a room anymore. I won't have to be afraid to perform chest compressions or be present when they're intubating a patient," Beniquez said. "I don't want to be afraid anymore, and I don't want to have that risk of taking it home to my own family and my own friends."

Widespread use of the vaccine is critical to eventually protecting enough of the U.S. population to defeat the outbreak. But just half of Americans say they want to get vaccinated, while about a quarter don't, and the rest are unsure, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Health Research.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

In Manchester, N.H., intensive care unit nurse Heidi Kukla said she volunteered to get the shot first to help dispel fears about the vaccine's long-term effects and the speed with which it was developed.

"I know a lot of people have reservations about getting the vaccine," she said after getting vaccinated at Elliot Hospital. "But I can assure you that there is absolutely nothing worse than being a patient on a ventilator in an ICU anywhere in this country right now with covid."

In Puerto Rico, Yahaira Alicea, the respiratory therapist who treated the first two covid-19 patients hospitalized on the island, became the first person Tuesday in the U.S. territory to be vaccinated against the virus.

Alicea said it was a fearful moment for her that wore her down physically and emotionally as she urged everyone to get vaccinated.

"This is what we want, for this pandemic to end," Alicea said. "Don't be afraid."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a childhood polio survivor, urged elected officials to "step up" and get vaccinated.

"We really need to get the country vaccinated," he said. "It's the right thing to do for yourself, for your family and for the country."

The federal government is planning hundreds more shipments through the weekend.

Shots for nursing home residents won't start in most states until next week, when some 1,100 facilities are set to begin vaccinations. Government officials project that 20 million Americans will be able to get their first shots by the end of December, and 30 million more in January.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

That projection assumes swift authorization of the Moderna vaccine, which also requires two shots for full protection. The U.S. government has purchased 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and orders for 200 million doses of the Moderna serum. Assuming no manufacturing or distribution delays, that would be enough to vaccinate 150 million Americans by mid-2021.

Elsewhere around the world, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being given in Britain and Canada. And European Union regulators moved up a meeting to assess the vaccine to Monday, more than a week earlier than planned, under pressure from Germany and other countries on the continent.

MODERNA'S VACCINE

In scrutinizing early results of a 30,000-person study, the FDA found that Moderna's vaccine worked just about the same as Pfizer-BioNTech's.

The Moderna vaccine was more than 94% effective overall at preventing covid-19 illness, and 86% effective in people 65 and older. The FDA uncovered no major safety problems. Side effects can include fever, fatigue and aches as the vaccine revs up the immune system.

Even such a large study can't detect very rare problems. But the FDA looked carefully for signs of allergic reactions after Britain last week reported some possible reactions among people with histories of severe allergies who received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

The FDA found no serious allergic reactions in the Moderna study. About 1.5% of vaccine recipients and 1.1% who got dummy shots reported possible smaller, "hypersensitivity" reactions.

Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's shots are so-called mRNA vaccines. They aren't made with the coronavirus itself, meaning there is no chance anyone could catch it from the shots. Instead, the vaccine contains a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spiked protein on the surface of the virus.

Additional data filed by the company suggested the vaccine might prevent asymptomatic infections, not just symptomatic cases of disease. A vaccine that protects against disease, but not infection would still be incredibly valuable.

But epidemiologists have worried about a scenario in which people stop wearing masks but could remain vulnerable to asymptomatic infections and spread the disease to others.

The FDA review said there was not enough data to assess the vaccine's protection against asymptomatic infection or whether it damped down transmission of the virus, and called for further studies.

One point of contention about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine -- whether it should be authorized for use in 16- and 17-year-olds -- will probably be avoided with Moderna, because the company is seeking clearance to use the vaccine only in people 18 and older. Last week, the company began testing its vaccine in adolescents.

Moderna's vaccine will be reviewed Thursday by the same panel of independent experts who last week recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The data it will consider echoes the evidence that led to a 17-4 vote to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was 95% effective.

Paul Duprex, director of the Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh, said the vaccine looked effective and safe, with tolerable side effects and predicted it would be authorized soon. An advantage of the Moderna vaccine, he pointed out, will be its simpler logistics, because it does not require specialized ultracold storage conditions like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

HOME TESTS

Meanwhile, the FDA on Tuesday authorized the rapid coronavirus test, which can be done entirely at home and does not require a prescription. The announcement represents another important -- though incremental -- step in efforts to expand testing options.

Regulators granted emergency use for a similar home test last month, but that one needs a doctor's prescription.

The agency's action Tuesday allows sales in places like drugstores "where a patient can buy it, swab their nose, run the test and find out their results in as little as 20 minutes," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, in a statement.

Initial supplies of the over-the-counter test will be limited. Australian manufacturer Ellume said it expects to produce 3 million tests next month before ramping up production over the first half of 2021.

A company spokesperson said the test will be priced around $30 and be available at pharmacies and for purchase online.

The kit includes a nasal swab, a chemical solution and a testing strip. The test connects digitally to a smart phone app that displays the results and then helps interpret them. Users can also connect with a health professional via the app.

For months, health experts have stressed the need for fast, widespread home testing so that people can screen themselves and avoid contact with others if they have infections. But the vast majority of tests still require a nasal swab performed by a health worker that must be processed at high-tech laboratories. That typically means waiting days for the results. About 25 tests allow people to collect their own sample at home-- a nasal swab or saliva -- but those still need to be shipped to a lab.

Currently the U.S. is testing nearly 2 million people daily. Most health experts agree the country needs to be testing many times more, and researchers at Harvard have pushed for cheap, paper home tests.

Still, Dr. Michael Mina of Harvard called the new test "a great addition," to existing options, though he cautioned that its price could limit access.

"This is a milestone, with reservations," Mina said in an email. "I just hope it doesn't drive more of a wedge between haves and have-nots."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Perrone, Lauran Neergaard, David Porter, Tamara Lush, Holly Ramer, Candice Choi and Danica Coto of The Associated Press; and by Carolyn Y. Johnson and Laurie McGinley of The Washington Post.

Nurse Shannon Lesch prepares to administer one of Illinois' first five Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations outside of Chicago to chief of Emergency Services Dr. Victor Chan, 35, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in downstate Peoria, Ill., Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Dr. Margaret Coates reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Texas Health Austin Dell Medical School on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination to be administered in New Jersey is prepared at University Hospital, in Newark, NJ, Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020. (Kirsten Luce/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Nurse Melissa Valentin shows a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be applied to medical personnel at the Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. After a first lot of vaccines arrived to the island the first in line to be inoculated are health workers, emergency responders, hospital employees and those who live or work in shelters or nursing homes. (AP Photo / Carlos Giusti)

Materials handlers make a quick check of a box of vials of the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 before putting it in a freezer, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, shortly after it arrived at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, south of Seattle. The hospital plans to start the first round of vaccinations on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Materials handlers Mark Robinson, left, and Pfc. Saurav Shrestha, right, wheel a box of the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 from a loading dock to a freezer, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, shortly after it arrived at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, south of Seattle. The hospital plans to start the first round of vaccinations on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, second from right, watches as nurse Maritza Beniquez, seated, reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at University Hospital, in Newark, NJ, Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020. Beniquez was the first person in New Jersey to receive the vaccination. (Kirsten Luce/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Buttons sit on a table ready to be handed to the first volunteers receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at UW Medicine, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)