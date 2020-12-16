Inmate in '02 killing freed after conviction review

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Myon Burrell stands for a photograph at the Stillwater Correctional Facility in Stillwater, Minn. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the murder of Tyesha Edwards, an 11-year-old girl pierced in the heart by a stray bullet in 2002 while doing homework at her family's dining room table. Minnesota's pardon board is set to review Burrell’s conviction and sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's pardon board Tuesday freed a Black man who was sent to prison for life as a teen in a high-profile murder case that raised questions about the integrity of the criminal justice system that put him away.

Myon Burrell's case made headlines earlier this year after The Associated Press and American Public Media uncovered new evidence and flaws in the police investigation into the 2002 killing of an 11-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table.

Last week, an independent panel of national legal experts recommended his immediate release after reviewing the facts and all of the available evidence.

Burrell went before the Minnesota Board of Pardons with a request for a pardon and commutation. He said the request "is not in any way, shape or form me trying to minimize the tragedy of the loss of" Tyesha Edwards. "I come before you, a 34-year-old man who spent more than half of his life incarcerated for a crime I didn't commit."

The board commuted his sentence to 20 years, with the remainder to be served on supervised release. He was expected to be released from the state's Stillwater prison Tuesday night. The board did not pardon Burrell.

A unanimous vote is normally required by the governor, attorney general and the chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea has recused herself from the decision.

"While this board is not a fact-finder, it does have the power to determine when justice is served through the power of clemency and mercy," said Gov. Tim Walz, who recommended the commuted sentence.

Burrell was 16 when he was sentenced in the killing of Tyesha, a Black sixth-grader who was shot through the heart in her family's south Minneapolis home. He always maintained his innocence, and another man has confessed to being the shooter.

Walz addressed the Edwards family during the hearing, saying: "We're not here to relitigate the crime committed against your family that took your daughter away. There is nothing I can do to ease your pain, and it will not be made better. But we must act today to recognize the law in this area has changed. Justice is not served by incarcerating a child for his entire lifetime for a horrible mistake committed many years ago."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who was the city's top prosecutor at the time, has used Burrell's conviction throughout her political career to tout her record of being tough on crime. She raised it again last year on the stage of the Democratic presidential primary debate.

The AP's yearlong investigation, however, showed that there was no hard evidence -- no gun, DNA or fingerprints -- tying Burrell to the shooting. Among other things, police did not collect a corner store's surveillance video, which Burrell said could have cleared him. And video footage showed the lead homicide detective offering a man in police custody $500 for Burrell's name, even if it was just hearsay.

Under public pressure after the AP report, Klobuchar threw her support behind the creation of the independent panel, saying it was just as important to protect the innocent as punish the guilty. In its report, the panel raised concerns about the police investigation that mirrored many of those uncovered by the AP.

The panel's report said it saw no purpose served by keeping Burrell locked up. It pointed to his age at the time of the crime, said he had no previous criminal record and that he behaved well behind bars. It also cited U.S. Supreme Court rulings in recent years that argued against overly harsh sentences for juveniles because their brains and decision-making skills are not fully developed.

Edwards' biological father, Jimmie Edwards, said he opposed any release and that the process of having the case reexamined has been taxing. He said Tyesha had been doing well in school and was well-liked by classmates and teachers.

"He just wants a free ticket out of prison," he told AP. "But he took something from us that can never be replaced."

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Forliti of The Associated Press.

