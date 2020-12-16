Afghan attacks leave 4 people dead

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A bombing and a shooting attack in Kabul killed at least three people, including a deputy provincial governor, while a deputy provincial council chief was killed in western Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said.

The attacks are the latest in the relentless violence in Afghanistan even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.

According to Tariq Arian, an Afghan interior ministry spokesman, a bomb attached to the armored vehicle belonging to Kabul's deputy provincial governor killed two people, and wounded two others.

The deputy provincial governor and the apparent target of the attack, Mahbobullah Mohibi, was killed alongside his secretary while two of his bodyguards were wounded, Arian said. The bombing took place in the Macrorayan neighborhood of Kabul.

Also in Kabul, gunmen shot and killed a police officer and wounded another policeman, said Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for Kabul's police chief. An investigation was ongoing, he added.

In the western Ghor province, a deputy provincial council head was killed while another council member and their driver were wounded when a bomb attached to their vehicle detonated on Tuesday, said Arif Aber, spokesman for the provincial governor.

The slain council chief, Abdul Rahman Atshan, was the apparent target of the attack, which took place around noon in the provincial capital of Faroz Koh.

Israel tests missile-defense system

JERUSALEM -- Israel's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it conducted a series of successful live fire drills with its multirange missile-defense system, providing protection against threats posed by arch-enemy Iran and its proxies along Israel's northern and southern borders.

Defense officials said it was the first time they have conducted an integrated test bringing together the various components of the country's "multilayer" missile defense. They are the "Arrow," which intercepts long-range missiles; "David's Sling," meant to shoot down medium-range missiles; and the "Iron Dome," which has been used for years to defend against incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Moshe Patel, head of Israel's Middle Defense Organization, said the drill "demonstrated a multi-layered approach to dealing with threats" that incorporates all three systems.

Japan's 'Twitter killer' put on death row

TOKYO -- A Japanese court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing and dismembering nine people, most of whom had posted suicidal thoughts on social media.

The Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court found Takahiro Shiraishi, known as the "Twitter killer," guilty of killing, dismembering and storing the bodies of the victims in his apartment in Zama, near Tokyo.

Shiraishi, 30, pleaded guilty and said he would not appeal his death sentence.

Police arrested Shiraishi in 2017 after finding the bodies of eight females and one male in cold-storage cases in his apartment.

Investigators said Shiraishi approached the victims via Twitter, offering to assist them with their suicidal wishes. He killed the women, including teenagers, after raping them, and also killed a boyfriend of one of the women to silence him, investigators said.

Although his defense lawyers argued that he assisted the victims' suicidal wishes, Shiraishi later said he killed them without their consent.

Pakistani law accelerates trials for rape

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's president on Tuesday issued a much-awaited new law requiring the establishment of special courts to speedily conclude trials of people charged with raping women or children, a move hailed by rights activists.

The law, which must be approved by Parliament to remain in effect, requires courts to conclude the trials of alleged rapists and issue verdicts within four months. It also prohibits the disclosure of the identity of rape victims, according to a statement released by President Arif Alvi's office on Twitter.

The statement provided few additional details. Leading Pakistani English-language newspaper The Dawn reported that under the new law any official who shows negligence in investigating rape cases could face a three-year prison sentence. The paper also reported that repeat offenders could be chemically castrated.

Suspects found guilty of raping women and children potentially face a death sentence in Pakistan.

The new law comes months after Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to remove deficiencies in existing laws to ensure speedy justice for rape victims.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports