Jacksonville's 99 points don't lead to satisfaction

Jacksonville took a 4-2 lead 52 seconds into the game and maintained it throughout, securing a 99-83 victory over Hot Springs on the Titans home floor Tuesday night.

The Titans scored 99 points, but Coach Victor Joyner was more concerned with the 83 points the Trojans put on the board.

"You can't give up 83 points in a game and expect to win a state championship," he said. "[Hot Springs Coach Antoni Lasker] didn't even have his best player [Caleb Campbell] on the floor. We have just got to be better on defense.

"We let them catch and shoot without pressuring them defensively. Usually when you hit a lot of three-pointers, you take the ball inside and kick it out. We just didn't put any pressure on the shooters."

It showed in the Trojans' shooting. They hit 10 three-pointers but never could whittle the Jacksonville lead below seven points. The closest they came is when Jadyn Walker hit a three-pointer as time expired in the first quarter, cutting the Titans' lead to 24-17

Jacksonville (2-4) expanded its lead in the second quarter, helped by seven points from Ryan Maxwell in the final 2:05 of the first half, to grab a 49-35 halftime lead.

The teams traded baskets through the first five minutes of the third quarter, and the Titans led 66-57 with 3:03 left in the quarter. Jacksonville scored the final 12 points in the third to expand its lead to 78-57.

The Titans led 88-66 when Braxton Brown hit back-to-back field goals with 4:35 left.

Jacksonville was ahead 97-73 with 1:55 left in the game, then Hot Springs' (3-4) Nasir Hannah scored seven points in the next 1:23 before Key'untay Leavy scored on a put-back with eight seconds left to make it 99-80. Walker hit another three-point buzzer-beater to set the final margin.

Joyner and the Titans play again Thursday. More importantly, he said the team would work on its defense at practice today.

"We just came off a 14-day quarantine, so we are basically starting over," he said. "We've had seven games canceled, and you need games to build a defense."

Walker led all scorers with 35 points, including five three-pointers. Dante Grayer added 20, and Hannah and Jayveon Felton chipped in with 13 and 12, respectively, for Hot Springs.

Maxwell led five Jacksonville players in double figures with 22 points, all in the first three quarters. Brown added 21 and Jaden Cope chipped in 18. TJ Stewart scored 16, including two thunderous slam dunks on fast breaks. Christian Moore scored 11 points, all in the first half.