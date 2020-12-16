Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus 2021 Signing day 🔴 Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO: Little Rock Zoo reveals gender of baby penguin

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:08 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An African penguin was born at the Little Rock Zoo on Nov. 2, the zoo announced Tuesday.

The Little Rock Zoo on Wednesday was set to announce the gender of an African penguin. Read more about the penguin here.

Watch the video:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT