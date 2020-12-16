VIDEO: Little Rock Zoo reveals gender of baby penguin

An African penguin was born at the Little Rock Zoo on Nov. 2, the zoo announced Tuesday.
The Little Rock Zoo on Wednesday was set to announce the gender of an African penguin. Read more about the penguin here.
Watch the video:
