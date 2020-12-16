Man, 83, dies after vehicle hits tree in rural Miller County, troopers say

An 83-year-old Texarkana man died after his vehicle struck a tree Tuesday in rural Miller County, state police said.

Walter R. Stow was driving south on Arkansas 237 in a 2006 Chevrolet 1500 when his vehicle ran off the road shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report. The vehicle overcorrected and veered across the highway, the report states.

The front of the vehicle struck a large tree before coming to rest on the northbound roadside, troopers said. Stow died as a result of the wreck.

Authorities described conditions as cloudy and wet at the time of the crash.

At least 595 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.