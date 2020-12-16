McConnell congratulates Biden

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a weekly meeting with the Senate Republican caucus, Tuesday, Dec. 8. 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. Americans waiting for Republicans in Congress to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect may have to keep waiting until January as GOP leaders stick with President Donald Trump’s litany of legal challenges and unproven claims of fraud. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect on Tuesday, saying the Electoral College "has spoken."

The Republican leader's statement, delivered in a speech on the Senate floor, ends weeks of silence over President Donald Trump's defeat. It came a day after electors met and officially affirmed Biden's election win.

"I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden," McConnell, R-Ky., said.

"Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result," he said. "But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken."

McConnell called Biden someone "who has devoted himself to public service for many years." He also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying "all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qcGmxKPemw]

Biden told reporters that he called McConnell on Tuesday to thank him for the remarks. As Biden departed Wilmington, Del.

The Senate leader's speech followed a groundswell of leading Republicans who have now said that Biden is the winner of the presidential election after the Electoral College on Monday confirmed Biden's victory.

McConnell prefaced his remarks with sweeping praise for what he characterized as Trump's "endless" accomplishments during four years in office. He said Trump delivered on a promise to "shake up Washington," and cited the president's nomination and Senate confirmation of three Supreme Court justices, among other accomplishments.

For his part, Trump continued to push his claims of "voter fraud" in a new tweet on Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said now that McConnell has spoken, "enough is enough."

Trump should "end his term with a modicum of grace and dignity," Schumer said.

With states having affirmed the election results, the Republicans faced a pivotal choice -- to declare Biden the president-elect, as the tally showed, or keep standing silently by as Trump waged a potentially damaging campaign to overturn the election.

"At some point you have to face the music," said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the No. 2 GOP leader. "Once the Electoral College settles the issue today, it's time for everybody to move on."

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., the chairman of the inaugural committee, said the panel will now "deal with Vice President Biden as the president-elect." Last week, the Republicans on the inauguration committee had declined to publicly do so.

Some GOP lawmakers have vowed to carry the fight to Jan. 6 when Congress votes to accept or reject the Electoral College results. Others have said Trump's legal battles should continue toward resolution by inauguration day, Jan. 20.

"It's a very, very narrow path for the president," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a top Trump ally. "But having said that, I think we'll let those legal challenges play out."

Separately, Biden is expected to pick his former rival Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary, according to four people familiar with the plans, who spoke to The Associate Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly before the president-elect's announcement.

Buttigieg would be the first openly gay person confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post. At 38, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would also add a youthful dynamic to an incoming administration that is so far dominated in large part by leaders with decades of Washington experience.

Granholm, 61, served as Michigan's attorney general from 1999 to 2003 and two terms as Michigan's first female governor, from 2003 to 2010. She was a supporter of Biden's presidential bid and has spoken out against President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the election results, accusing him of "poisoning democracy."

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani, Michael Balsamo, Jonathan Lemire and Thomas Beaumont of The Associated Press

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks during a Senate Transportation subcommittee hybrid hearing on transporting ​a coronavirus vaccine on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Washington. (Samuel Corum/The New York Times via AP, Pool)