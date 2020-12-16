Morgan a Burlsworth semifinalist

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan was named Tuesday as one of 10 semifinalists for the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy.

The trophy, named for former UA walk-on turned All-American Brandon Burlsworth and presented annually since 2010, is given to the nation's top college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

Morgan, a fifth-year senior from Greenwood, leads the country with 12.3 tackles per game. His 111 total tackles in nine games also led the country until Saturday, when Troy linebacker Carlton Martial surpassed him in his 11th game to reach 113 tackles.

Morgan, Martial and Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool are among the seven FBS defenders who have amassed 100 tackles this season, with Razorback safety Jalen Catalon sitting at 99.

Martial, a junior, joins Morgan among the semifinalists along with BYU receiver Dax Milne, Clemson punter Will Spiers, Coastal Carolina center Sammy Thompson, Iowa kicker Keith Duncan, Memphis wideout Calvin Austin III, Northwestern linebacker Chris Bergin, Oklahoma State center Ry Schneider and Pitt center Jimmy Morrissey.

The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee will announce the three finalists Tuesday. The finalists will be honored and the winner announced in a virtual ceremony on Jan. 4. Arkansas has not had a Burlsworth Trophy finalist, but Morgan appears to have a solid shot.

Morgan, also a Butkus Award semifinalist, suffered a knee injury in the Razorbacks' loss at Missouri on Dec. 5 and was unable to play last week in the regular-season finale against Alabama. He walked to midfield to receive a commemorative football and congratulations from Coach Sam Pittman and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek during pre-game festivities.

Morgan, who has aspirations of playing in the NFL and also becoming a doctor, has applied for medical school, but he's also weighing his options on returning for another year of college football, which is being allowed by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Definitely every single option right now is getting weighed in my head," Morgan said prior to the Missouri game. "I know there are some who have probably made their decision already and there's some who are still on the fence.

"For me, I'm going to weigh every option. I have a lot of options, which is good for me, but I wish someone would tell me this is exactly what you're supposed to do and make it easy for me.

"It's definitely going to be something that, Coach [Sam] Pittman is a great recruiter. Y'all know me, I've never really been recruited. I was kind of the guy who always said, 'I want to go here and prove you wrong.' I'm just going to worry about that after the year, or after the season."