Newport native declared runner-up on 'The Voice'

Newport native Jim Ranger was named runner-up on ‘The Voice’ Tuesday night.

Ranger did two live performances on the finale, singing one of his original songs, “Last,” and a cover of “Streets of Bakersfield” with his coach Blake Shelton.

Team Gwen’s Carter Rubin, 15, placed first and was crowned ‘The Voice’.

Ranger, 38, was born in Newport, and later moved to Bakersfield, California, where he and his father are both church pastors.

“Well, we may not have taken [The Voice] title this time around, but I feel like a winner having worked with some incredible artists this season!” Shelton shared on Twitter following the finale. “Y’all should be so proud of what y’all have done this season! It’s just the beginning! Watch out world!”