Walmart widens test

of driverless vehicle

Walmart Inc. is expanding a driverless delivery vehicle test in Bentonville to the New Orleans area, the company said Tuesday.

Autonomous vehicle maker Gatik, which Walmart is working with in the Bentonville program, will start early next year to run a 20-mile route in New Orleans and Metairie, La.

The Louisiana pilot will operate with a safety driver in the vehicle as it has in Bentonville, said Tom Ward, senior vice president of consumer product for Walmart U.S.

However, Ward also said in a news release that after safely driving more than 70,000 miles in Bentonville, Gatik has been authorized to operate the delivery vans in Arkansas without a safety driver.

"This achievement marks a new milestone that signifies the first ever driverless operation carried out on the supply chain middle mile for both Gatik and Walmart," Ward said.

The two trials with Gatik are among many tests Walmart is conducting with autonomous vehicles, Ward said.

The Bentonville pilot program started last year. Gatik's vehicles run a 1.8-mile circuit between a Neighborhood Market and a Walmart pickup and fulfillment center.

-- Serenah McKay

Murphy USA opens

its 1,500th store

Retail gas station and convenience store operator Murphy USA said Tuesday that it recently opened its 1,500th location.

The 2,800 square-foot Murphy Express in Mesquite, Texas, is the ninth location to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year. It offers hot and cold food items, beer, coffee and other merchandise.

Murphy USA executives have announced they want to open up to 50 new stores a year beginning in 2021. The Mesquite store is the 47th Murphy USA gas station to open this year.

Most of the company's stores are connected to Walmart store property.

El Dorado-based Murphy USA on Monday announced an agreement to buy QuickChek, a regional chain of convenience stores in New Jersey and New York, in a deal valued at $625 million. QuickChek has 157 regional stores. Half the stores have gas pumps and several have pharmacies and liquor sections.

Murphy USA shares rose $4.60, or 3.6%, to close Tuesday at $132.37.

-- Nathan Owens

Arkansas Index adds

7.05 points for day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 483.52, up 7.05.

"Wall Street's major indexes rallied more than 1% on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high, helped by investor optimism regarding a potential government stimulus program that could help prop up the economy," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.