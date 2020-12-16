Obstacles seen for meat industry

Storage silos stand on a hog farm near Le Mars, Iowa, on May 27, 2020. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Dan Brouillette.

The meat industry is starting to get pressured from both sides.

China is rebuilding its hog herd faster than expected, boosting demand and prices for soybeans and corn used to feed animals. And with its herds growing quickly, the world's biggest consumer may soon need to import less meat.

That twin dynamic -- elevated feed costs and the likelihood of smaller meat shipments to China in 2021 -- threatens to shrink profits for livestock and poultry farmers in the U.S., Brazil and elsewhere, as well as the companies that process the animals into meat. Even worse, producers are getting hit just as they begin emerging from the downtown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which added costs and lowered domestic prices for animals.

"In the coming year, U.S. livestock and poultry producers will face more feed-cost inflation than they have in over a decade, challenging their ability to recover after a difficult and volatile 2020," Will Sawyer, animal protein economist at the farm lender CoBank, said in a report last week.

Sawyer expects American beef, pork and chicken producers to have 12% higher feed costs in 2021 than this year.

China is importing record amounts of grain and soy just as dry weather threatens to shrink South American crops and after harvests in countries such as Ukraine fell short. The tight supply is a reversal from a yearslong glut in grain and oilseed markets that had helped livestock and poultry producers expand.

Meanwhile, worries of diminishing meat exports to China in the coming months have started weighing on prices in the U.S., where demand from restaurants and institutions such as schools is still lower due to the virus.

Pan Chenjun, a senior livestock analyst with Rabobank, last week estimated that China's pork imports could drop by 30% next year.

China's pig production is recovering from the African swine fever outbreak that started decimating the herds beginning in 2018, and farms there are expanding and modernizing. Herd growth before the covid-19 pandemic was "massive," according to Hugh Welsh, president of Royal DSM in North America, which has a large animal-nutrition unit.

Because of this, there's a "greater demand for feed ingredients; it's been an interesting development for us," Welsh said. "We've had a time when we had significant increases in demand on protein products."

In Brazil, the world's top exporter of chicken, feed costs have an additional push: the local currency devaluation. The weaker real has increased the appeal of exporting, drawing down soybean ending inventories to the lowest in years.

Drought is also hurting the summer corn crop in the southern part of the country, a poultry and pork production hub. The combination has pushed Brazilian meat prices to another level, according to Ricardo Santin, head of the meat exporter group Brazilian Animal Protein Association.

"Production costs are passing through a structural change on rising feed costs and higher expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic," Santin said in a news conference last week. Costs to raise birds rose 36% through October this year, while pork costs increased 41%, the association said, citing figures from Brazil's state-owned agricultural research agency Embrapa.

But China's demand for Brazilian meat will remain high, especially for pork, Santin said. China's pork production won't reach pre-African swine fever levels until 2025, and import demand might continue to climb on rising consumption, resulting in a deficit of 3 million tons of pork in five years, he said.

Brazil's pork export growth will slow to 10% annually next year from 37% in 2020, according to the association. Chicken exports may rise as much as 3.6%, after a steady 2020, as economies recover in traditional buyers such as Middle Eastern countries and as covid-19 restrictions ease, the group said.

Meat companies spent more than $1 billion this year in costs tied to the covid-19 pandemic, installing plastic dividers in slaughter plants, testing for the virus, distributing protective equipment and increasing worker pay, according to the North American Meat Institute, a lobbying group.

Poultry companies generally have some of the most direct exposure to animal-feed costs since they own the chickens they raise and then slaughter. Sanderson Farms, the third-biggest U.S. chicken producer, in October described higher feed costs as a head wind and said it was running "hand to mouth" on feed. The company, which also raises the majority of its pigs, reports fourth-quarter earnings Thursday.

Already, elevated corn- and soy-based feed account for an estimated 58% of costs for U.S. hog farmers, up from 55% a year ago, according to John Nalivka, president of Sterling Marketing. Feed accounts for about 24% of costs for fattening cattle, up from 18% a year ago.

"This feed-cost situation is critical," Nalivka said. "It appears prices are going to remain relatively high."