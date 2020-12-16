Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Rangers sign OF Dahl

The Texas Rangers have signed free agent outfielder David Dahl to a $2.7 million, one-year contract after Colorado didn't offer him a contract coming off right shoulder surgery. Dahl hit .183 with no home runs and 9 RBI while spending about a month of the pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season on the injured list. Dahl, who spent his first nine years in pro ball with the Rockies, also dealt with back soreness last season. Dahl had the first hit at the Rangers' new retractable-roof stadium in 2020, a third-inning single against Lance Lynn on July 24. He had surgery Sept. 29. Dahl, 26, was a National League All-Star in 2019, hitting .302 with 15 home runs and 61 RBI. Dahl's career average is .286 in 264 games over parts of four seasons.

Rangers-Mariners deal

The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen Tuesday by acquiring right-handed reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers. The 30-year-old Montero was the Rangers closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined for the season due to a right shoulder injury after just two appearances. Montero appeared in 17 games and was 8-for-8 in save situations. He also was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA. Seattle sent 17-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Jose Corniell and a player to be named to the Rangers for Montero. Montero spent two seasons in Texas, entirely as a reliever. Prior to his time in Texas, Montero spent parts of four seasons with the New York Mets as a starter and reliever.

FOOTBALL

WR Bryant off covid list

The Baltimore Ravens have activated wide receiver Dez Bryant from the reserve/covid-19 list, the team announced Tuesday, after a positive test sidelined him for the past two games. Bryant was ruled out of the team's Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys 30 minutes before kickoff after a point-of-care PCR test at M&T Bank Stadium returned a positive test. He was administered the test before kickoff after two tests from earlier in the day returned inconclusive results. Bryant, who has appeared in three games and has four catches for 28 yards, is eligible to play in Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jets discard kicker

The New York Jets released kicker Sergio Castillo on Tuesday after he missed three of his four field-goal attempts at Seattle on Sunday. Castillo had been filling in for Sam Ficken, who's on injured reserve with a strained groin but could be cleared to practice this week. The Jets also claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from Jacksonville on Monday, signaling Castillo's likely departure. The 30-year-old Castillo was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Oct. 14 and to the active roster two weeks later when Ficken initially injured his groin. Castillo went 6 for 7 on field goals -- with the only miss a blocked kick -- and made all four of his extra points in three games before Ficken returned. Ficken was reinjured and Castillo stepped in again, but struggled in the past three games. He missed four of six field-goal tries, including attempts from 37, 41 and 43 yards in the 40-3 loss to the Seahawks, and was 2 for 3 on extra points.

Steelers add O-lineman

The Pittsburgh Steelers gave their battered offensive line a fresh face by signing Danny Isidora off Kansas City's practice squad Tuesday. Isidora joins a group in need of healthy bodies. Left guard Matt Feiler was placed on injured reserve Monday with a pectoral injury. His replacement, rookie Kevin Dotson, is battling a shoulder injury, and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor tweaked his ankle in a loss to Buffalo on Sunday night. Isidora, a fifth-round pick by Minnesota in 2017, has made six NFL starts for three teams. Playing time, however, was hard to come by in Kansas City. Isidora has played just two snaps this season.

Big Ten games nixed

Two of the seven Big Ten games this week were canceled Tuesday because of covid-19 outbreaks as an uncertain postseason looms for college football. The annual rivalry game between Indiana and Purdue set for Friday was canceled for the second time in two weeks and the third time this season. Michigan's game at No. 16 Iowa on Saturday also was canceled, the third straight Wolverines game to be called off. The final month of the season, including bowl games, is already being affected by the pandemic, just as the regular season was. Approximately 125 games since late August have been postponed or canceled, including the Frisco Bowl scheduled for Saturday. SMU had to withdraw from the game about 25 miles from its Dallas campus and its opponent, Texas-San Antonio, is switching to the First Responders Bowl on Dec. 26 against a team to be determined.

Wildcats hire OC

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops has hired Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to revive the SEC's worst passing game. Coen, 35, was named the Rams' assistant quarterbacks coach before this season after two as the NFL club's wide receivers' assistant. He will join the program after the season with Los Angeles, which reached the Super Bowl in 2018 and currently leads the NFC West. Coen replaces Eddie Gran, who was let go last week along with quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw after Kentucky averaged just 124.4 passing yards per game this season.