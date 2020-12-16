PB board approves affordable-housing measures

Pine Bluff's future looks promising as more amenities and affordable housing are in the first stages of approval by the Urban Renewal Agency Board of Directors, which gave the thumbs up to two added agenda items by Maurice Taggart, executive director, at a Tuesday evening meeting.

A request to partner with the Pine Bluff Housing Authority to engage housing investors and assist with the soft cost of up to $70,000 associated with affordable housing in Pine Bluff was passed by the board.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington was asked by Taggart to speak on the partnership, as this was one of her many visions for Pine Bluff as mayor. Washington said a recent market study indicated Pine Bluff was in need of 150 to 200 affordable homes and the waiting list was extensive.

The funds would cover the federal housing applications, structural designs and other administrative requirements for the development, which will be managed by the Pine Bluff Housing Authority. The housing authority, she said, has already secured financing for the entire project.

The location of the housing development will be the old Southeast School building, which Washington said is full of mold. "The primary location will be in the heart of the city in inner Pine Bluff," said Washington. The project requires between 10 to 20 acres.

Washington said she has spoken with Education Commissioner Johnny Key and Superintendent Barbara Warren in reference to the property being donated to the city for development. "They all have given that very serious consideration," said Washington who spoke with Warren Tuesday morning. Washington said even though a firm decision had not been made, their comments in reference to making it happen were favorable.

Excited about the new partnership, Washington said the past four years they had not been able to find a partner that was willing to work with them. "There is a need for this housing," said Washington. "We were going to present it to the city, but thought it would be best to go through Urban Renewal."

What was presented to City Council members during a Development and Planning Committee meeting earlier that day was a resolution authorizing the mayor to acquire the former Admiral Benbow Inn at 2100 E. Harding for the future development of a recreational go-kart track.

Though committee member Glen Brown Jr. liked the idea, committee member Bruce Lockett felt he didn't have enough information to make a decision, while committee member Win Trafford recused himself.

The resolution was placed to go to the full council with no recommendation, but during the Urban Renewal meeting that evening, the board approved the resources. Washington negotiated a purchase price totaling $150,000, which was less than than the listed price of $250,000.

It's something we need here for our kids," said Washington, who recalled the track in Hot Springs that is still a popular attraction. "As we make Pine Bluff that destination city, we have to add as many attractions of this nature as we can," she said.

Washington said she thinks it is a wonderful opportunity to build up East Harding to attract families and so does Chairman Jimmy Dill.

"Some of those properties on Harding need to go," he said. "To have a go-kart--I never envisioned us to have that opportunity. With all the bad things we had going on, this is a wonderful opportunity."