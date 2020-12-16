Searcy police investigate fatal stabbing

Police tape
Police are looking for information about a stabbing in Searcy on Tuesday evening that left a 38-year-old man dead.
Officers responding to a medical assist call on North Spring Street at about 8:40 p.m. found that Bryan Holt had been stabbed as a result of a fight, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by Searcy police.
Holt, who was from Searcy, was taken by ambulance to Unity Health and later died, the release states.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges had been filed at the time of the release, police said.
Authorities asked anyone with information related to this case to call the Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 279-1038.
