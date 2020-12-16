Political backlash hits health officials

Tisha Coleman, public health administrator for Linn County, walks past the Linn County courthouse in Mound City, Kan., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. In this community with no hospital, she's failed to persuade her neighbors to wear masks and take precautions against COVID-19, even as cases rise. In return, she's been harassed, sued, vilified and called a Democrat, an insult in her circles. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

State and local public health officials across the U.S. have found themselves at the center of a political storm.

Some have become the targets of far-right activists, conservative groups and anti-vaccination extremists, who have coalesced around common goals -- fighting mask orders, quarantines and contact tracing with protests, threats and personal attacks. Public health powers are being undermined in the courts. And lawmakers in at least 24 states have crafted legislation to weaken long-held public health powers.

Amid this pushback, at least 181 state and local public health leaders in 38 states have resigned, retired or been fired since April 1, according to an ongoing investigation by The Associated Press and Kaiser Health News. According to experts, this is the largest exodus of public health leaders in American history.

About 40 million people -- 1 in 8 Americans -- live in a community that has lost its local public health department leader during the pandemic. Top public health officials in 20 states have left state-level departments, and an untold number of lower-level staffers have also departed.

Many of the leaders exited because of political blowback or pandemic pressure. Some left to take higher-profile positions or because of health concerns. Others were fired for poor performance. Dozens retired.

"We don't have a long line of people outside of the door who want those jobs," said Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, health officer in Shawnee County, Kan., who had decided to retire from his job at the end of the year. "It's a huge loss that will be felt probably for generations to come."

But Pezzino could not make it to Dec. 31. On Monday, after county commissioners loosened restrictions, he immediately stepped down.

Since the pandemic began, the public health workforce in Kansas has been hit hard -- 17 of the state's 100 health departments have lost leaders since the end of March.

In Idaho, hundreds of protesters, some armed, swarmed health district offices and health board members' homes in Boise on Dec. 8, screaming and blaring air horns. They included members of the anti-vaccination group Health Freedom Idaho.

Now, opponents are turning to state legislatures and even the Supreme Court to strip public officials of the legal power they've held for decades to stop foodborne illnesses and infectious diseases by closing businesses and quarantining individuals, among other measures.

Lawmakers in Missouri, Louisiana, Ohio, Virginia and at least 20 other states have crafted bills to limit public health powers. In some states, the efforts have failed; in others, legislative leaders have embraced them enthusiastically.

Meanwhile, governors in several states, including Wisconsin, Kansas and Michigan, have been sued by their own legislators or others for using their executive powers to restrict business operations and require masks.

Along with the political backlash, many health officials have faced threats of personal violence. In California, a man with ties to the right-wing, anti-government Boogaloo movement was accused of stalking and threatening Santa Clara's health officer. He was arrested and pleaded innocent.

Information for this article was contributed by Michelle R. Smith of The Associated Press and by Anna Maria Barry-Jester, Hannah Recht and Lauren Weber of Kaiser Health News.

Dr. Oxiris Barbot, a pediatrician and former health commissioner for New York City during the coronavirus outbreak, poses for a portrait in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Monday Dec. 7, 2020. Barbot left her job as commissioner in August amid a clash with Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio. During the height of the pandemic, the mayor empowered the city's hospital system to lead the fight against COVID-19, passing over her highly regarded department. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 file photo, Ammon Bundy, center, stands on the Idaho Statehouse steps in Boise, Idaho, to attend a special session of the state legislature called due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bundy, whose family led armed standoffs against federal agents in 2014 and 2016, has become an icon for paramilitary groups and right-wing extremists, most recently forming a multi-state network that has organized protests against public health measures. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

Linda Vail, health officer for Ingham County in Michigan, speaks with a colleague at their offices in Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Vail has received emails and letters at her home saying she would be "taken down like the governor," which Vail took to be a reference to the thwarted attempt to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Even as other health officials are leaving, Vail is choosing to stay despite the threats. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Kelly Aberasturi, vice-chair commissioner of the board of Southwest District Health, stands outside the SWDH office in Caldwell, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Aberasturi doesn't support mask mandates, but he did back the board's unanimous recommendation that people in the community wear masks. He said people who believe even a recommendation goes too far have threatened to protest at his house. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

This undated photo provided by Tisha Coleman shows her with her mother, Nina Worthington. Coleman fought to hold back tears while describing her 71-year-old mother, a former health care worker who was infected with the coronavirus. Worthington died Dec. 13, 2020. (Courtesy Tisha Coleman via AP)

Tisha Coleman, public health administrator for Linn County, talks to a resident in front of her family hardware store in Mound City, Kan., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. In late November, she spoke at a county commissioner's meeting to discuss a new mask mandate. It was her first day back in the office after her own bout with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tisha Coleman, public health administrator for Linn County, stands in front of her office Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pleasanton, Kan. Across the United States, state and local public health officials such as Coleman have found themselves at the center of a political storm as they combat the worst pandemic in a century. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tisha Coleman, public health administrator for Linn County, sits at her desk near a HEPA air filter in her office in Pleasanton, Kan., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. In this community with no hospital, she's failed to persuade her neighbors to wear masks and take precautions against COVID-19, even as cases rise. In return, she's been harassed, sued, vilified and called a Democrat, an insult in her circles. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)