PREP BASKETBALL: Bergman needs late rally to win 3A-1 Conference opener

ELKINS -- Bo Martin sensed Bergman's 3A-1 Conference opener was slipping away and used a timeout to talk to his players about it.

The Panthers made the most of the break and outscored Elkins 23-8 over the last 6:13 to start league play with a 74-68 victory over the host Elks.

"I just felt like the tempo had not been in our favor," Martin said. "It had been more of a half-court game, and we're a lot more comfortable when we're running up and down the floor and in an up-tempo game. I just felt like we needed a spark.

"The momentum had shifted over to Elkins' side, and I figured we needed to make a move before it was too late."

Bergman (12-3, 1-0) turned to a full-court press after Elkins (2-3, 0-1) took a 60-51 lead on Kain Johnson's bucket with 6:22 remaining. The Elks still led 66-60 after Josh Allan scored at the 3:05 mark, but that turned out to be Elkins' final points until Johnson hit a layup with 11 seconds remaining.

That dry spell allowed Bergman to turn the game around, and the Panthers scored 13 unanswered points to take the lead for good. Elijah Royce's bucket tied the game at 66-66 with 2:15 remaining, and his free throw put Bergman ahead to stay. Layups by Asher Fultz and Anthony Hodge, and two more free throws by Joyce made it a 73-66 game.

"We'll learn from that and be better from that," Elkins Coach Jared Porter said. "That was a good game to play for us. We just have to finish. We make a couple of shots there, and we put the lead into double digits, but we didn't.

"We just picked up some players from football, and we need to get our cardio. But this was a good experience this early in the year."

Neither team led by more than four points through the first half and much of the third quarter as the game featured 16 lead changes and nine ties. Elkins made the first move with nine unanswered points to lead 52-47 on Allan's bucket with 28 seconds left in the third quarter before Fultz scored to pull Bergman within three.

The Elks then started the fourth quarter by scoring nine of the first 11 points to extend their lead to 60-51 before Bergman rallied.

"We had never been in this gym before," Martin said. "So coming into a new environment against a really talented Elkins team and a well-coached team, I was really proud of the toughness the boys had. They showed a lot of grit to pull that out."

Royce had 28 points to lead four Panthers in double figures, followed by Fultz with 17, Hodge with 11 and Walker Patton with 10.

Johnson paced Elkins with 25 points while Allan was the only other Elk in double figures with 19.

Bergman travels to Providence Academy for a Friday nonconference game, while Elkins resumes 3A-1 play Friday at home against Greenland.