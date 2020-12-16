Quorumconfusedon namefor raise

An appropriation ordinance that passed last month to allow the tax collector, Tony Washington, to raise the salary of his chief deputy from $28,000 to $50,000 ran into trouble this week after it was discovered that the raise was actually for Washington's bookkeeper.

During the Jefferson County Quorum Court meeting on Monday, Justice of the Peace Jimmy Lee Fisher asked the name of the deputy chief. Fisher said he wanted to congratulate the person on her promotion but noticed on county paperwork that the name of the person getting a raise was not the same as the name that Washington had stated when he asked for the raise to be approved.

"I wanted to make sure I was congratulating the right person which was Shemeka Roy, but it's showing a Paula," Fisher said.

According to Washington, he never gave a name of the person who would be receiving the raise when the agenda item was discussed during October's Quorum Court meeting but only requested the raise for a particular slot. Washington said the chief deputy clerks in the offices of other elected officials are paid $50,000-plus. He said he had proposed swapping a $28,000 amount currently in the Tax Collector's Automation Fund with a $36,000 slot in the County General fund, then increasing the Collector's Automation Fund slot to $50,000, thereby saving the County General $8,000.

Justice of the Peace Ted Harden made the motion to adopt the appropriation during November's quorum court meeting, which passed with nine votes for the appropriation and two votes against it. One of the no votes was from Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll, who told the Pine Bluff Commercial Tuesday that he felt that justices of the peace might have been encouraged to vote for a piece of legislation under false pretenses.

"The support was for the person who moved here, but then it turns out it wasn't the case," said Carroll. "From my understanding, the individual they wanted to move up had moved from another county and had run for the clerk's position in that county and they were moving here because Mr. Washington indicates she had so much experience and wanted her on his team."

Carroll said giving someone a lump sum raise in a six- or seven-employee department can create hard feelings, but according to Washington, his department was already aware of the proposal from the beginning and aware of who was going to receive the increase in salary.

"It's a slot and it's up to me who I put in whatever slot," Washington told the quorum court members, adding that it was the JPs who had assumed that it was his chief deputy that was in that slot. "My chief deputy was not in the slot. It was actually my bookkeeper because my bookkeeper is the one who has been here for a long time and has been the backbone of this office," Washington said.

Fisher said he felt that Washington's lack of transparency created an environment of confusion and that he misled the JPs who voted for the appropriation.

"I want to be cautious about when we do things. We want to make sure we do things decent and in order and correctly," said Fisher, who went back and listened to October's meeting where he said Washington named Shameka Roy as his chief deputy. "If you tell me that you are asking for a raise for your chief deputy and then you decide the money is going to go to a bookkeeper, that's wrong."

Justice of the Peace Hardin agreed and said it became very controversial and did not sit well with him. "The money was not the issue; it was the fact that he changed personnel," he said.

Fisher said he believes problems can arise from a situation such as this and could make the county vulnerable to a lawsuit.

"We as quorum court members, we appropriate the money for deputy chief, not for a bookkeeper, said Fisher. "We are not trying to run his office, but we don't want to get caught up in a lawsuit or any type of altercations because we are passing money on ... to one particular spot and [it's] being used in another."

Washington said at the request of the quorum court, he will change the bookkeeper's title to chief deputy.

"With us dealing with a lot of money, we have a segregation of duty which creates a lot of work," said Washington. "It's my decision on who gets put in the slot, and me being the head of this office and trying to do right by my employees, my bookkeeper is the one I put in that slot."