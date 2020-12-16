Razorbacks to ink at least 20 today

Tulsa Union running back AJ Green, who is committed to play at Arkansas, is rated as a 4-star recruit by ESPN. (Tulsa World/Brett Rojo)

The University of Arkansas is expected to sign 20 prospects today, the first day of the early national signing period that runs through Friday, and could add at least a couple of more for the 2021 class.

The first signed national letters of intent should be sent to Arkansas shortly after 6 a.m. from three East Coast commitments. Others should start arriving shortly after 7 a.m. Most signees will hold ceremonies later in the day.

The Hogs will see whether defensive lineman Cameron Ball, 6-5, 295 pounds, of East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities will be a Razorback when he announces his decision at 8:45 central time. It appears he's down to Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

Jalen Williams, 6-3, 310 pounds, of Jones (Miss.) College is rated ESPN's No. 1 defensive tackle in junior college. He's expected to be an early enrollee at his new school.

He has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Colorado, Memphis, Duke, Washington State and others. He has yet to say when he'll announce his decision.

Eleven of the 20 pledges are offensive prospects, seven are on the defensive side, and one each is listed as an athlete and a kicker.

Receiver Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185 pounds, 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Royse City, Texas, is the second-highest rated prospect committed to the Hogs and is expected to sign. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 42 wide receiver and the No. 219 overall prospect.

A January enrollee, Jackson is ready to ink with the Razorbacks.

"It's means a lot. The Razorback fans have shown me love from the start as well as the coaches," said Jackson, who chose the Hogs over Texas, Alabama, Ohio State and others. "I'm just ready to be around great people and coaches to help me elevate my game and reach my full potential."

ESPN's top rated Razorback pledge is running back A.J. Green, who will ink with the Hogs from his home early today because of inclement weather in the Tulsa area.

Green, 5-11, 180, of Tulsa Union picked Arkansas over Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and Texas in June. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 17 athlete and No. 188 overall recruit.

Receivers Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 173, of Desoto, Texas, and Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 165, 4.56, of Oklahoma City Marshall are ESPN 3-star recruits planning to sign this morning.

Running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 204, of Oklahoma City Carl Albert and quarterback Lucas Coley, 6-2, 205, of San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian are ESPN 4-star prospects who plan to enroll at Arkansas in January along with Wilson.

Offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-4, 306, is expected to be one of four in-state athletes to ink with Arkansas today.

"It will mean the world to me because this is a dream come true," said Wells, an ESPN 3-star recruit from Wynne. "Signing with the University of Arkansas will not only be a four-year decision but it'll be a 40-year decision because it will play a huge role in my career."

When Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 256, and quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-4, 215, sign with the Razorbacks today, they'll be the first athletes from the Little Rock School District to ink with the Hogs since defensive end Antwain Robinson and safety Kevin Thornton of Little Rock Central signed in 2005.

Outley and Rogers are rated 3-star prospects

Arkansas is also expected to add ESPN 3-star offensive linemen Cole Carson, 6-6, 290, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest, and Devon Manuel, 6-8, 305, of Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene to the class.

Two defensive recruits -- linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. and safety Jayden Johnson -- along with athlete Raheim Sanders will sign early this morning and are expected to enroll in January,

Paul, 6-1, 235, of Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County had offers from schools such as Tennessee, Louisville, Nebraska, TCU, Michigan State and others.

Johnson, 6-2, 205, of Cedartown, Ga., is a former South Carolina pledge with offers from Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Virginia and others.

Sanders, 6-2, 210, of Rockledge (Fla.) High School named a top five of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida State, Missouri and South Carolina before committing to the Hogs in June.

All three are 3-star prospects.

Safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-0, 203, of Kansas City Lincoln College Prep will ink with Arkansas over offers from Kentucky, Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State, Washington State and others. Linebacker Marco Avant, 6-2, 215, of Jonesboro will sign with the Hogs over Kansas, Memphis, Tulane, Arkansas State, Houston and others.

Hamilton-Jordan and Avant are 3-star recruits and also have plans to enroll at Arkansas in January.

Defensive tackle Solomon Wright, 6-1, 280, of Vian, Okla., and cornerbacks Keuan Parker 5-11, 170, of Tulsa Washington and Chase Lowery, 6-0, 183, of Frisco, Texas, round out the expected defensive haul for the Hogs today.

Wright chose the Hogs over Texas Tech, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Memphis and others while Parker will ink with Arkansas over offers from Oregon, Baylor, Nebraska, Michigan State, Kansas and others. Lowery had Texas Tech, Purdue, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Oregon State and others pursuing him.

The nation's No. 1 kicker, according to ESPN, Cameron Little, 6-2, 170, of Moore (Okla.) Southmoore will ink with tte Hogs over offers from Colorado, Oklahoma State, Nevada, Air Force, Army and Navy. He rounds out the pledges expected to become early enrollees.