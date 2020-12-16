Stanford's VanDerveer passes Summitt

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women's college basketball coach Tuesday night, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as No. 1 Stanford romped to a 104-61 victory over Pacific.

Dressed casually in all black, VanDerveer received the game ball after the final buzzer. Her dancing players chanted "Tara! Tara!" and gave her a new pullover reading "T-DAWG" to celebrate the latest milestone for the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season at Stanford and 42nd overall as a college head coach.

"It's really sweet," VanDerveer said.

The 67-year-old VanDerveer improved her career record to 1,099-253. The road to this night began with her first head coaching job at the University of Idaho from 1978-80, and then moved to Ohio State (1980-85) and Stanford, where she is 947-202. Connecticut Coach Geno Auriemma is right behind at 1,093 wins.

After the history-making win in a draped-off area upstairs that served as Stanford's locker room, VanDerveer was set to receive a plaque containing a piece of the floor from Stanford's home court at Maples Pavilion. A framed proclamation from Palo Alto Mayor Adrian Fine was another memento.

White, long-sleeved shirts commemorating the night were made for the players as well as hand-held confetti poppers and individual mini cakes with an attached sticker that read, "Tara at the top." Silver balloons with the numbers 1,099 adorned the room.

Just as the humble VanDerveer prefers, she broke Summitt's mark going largely under the radar and with little fanfare given the game took place in California's Central Valley -- about 80 miles from the Bay Area. No fans were allowed into Spanos Center, either.

"I really hope Pat Summit is looking down and saying, 'Great job Tara, keep it going,' " VanDerveer said.

Stanford (5-0) couldn't play a home game with the Tigers on Nov. 29 because of a positive coronavirus test in the Pacific program, and then again the previous Tuesday because of covid-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County that sent the Cardinal on the road for three weeks. They spent much of that stretch in Las Vegas before traveling to Berkeley to play California in a Sunday night game, when VanDerveer tied Summitt's record.

Traveling from Berkeley on Tuesday, Stanford wound up getting caught in traffic due to an accident that delayed the Cardinal's arrival at the arena by 30 minutes.

It hardly mattered.

Anna Wilson got Stanford off to a fast start with an opening four-point play. Kiana Williams added seven consecutive points in the first quarter to get the Cardinal rolling.

VanDerveer thanked her parents and family.

"Don't cry, Mom," VanDerveer instructed mother Rita, who was watching on TV.

NO. 3 UCONN 92, SETON HALL 65

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- Paige Bueckers scored 25 points in her second game for No. 3 UConn, and the Huskies beat Seton Hall in their return to the Big East.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) added 21 points for UConn. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds.

UConn (2-0, 1-0) rejoined the conference on July 1 after a seven-year stint in the American Athletic Conference. As members of the Big East from 1982-2013, Connecticut won 19 regular-season and 18 tournament league titles.

UConn led 31-17 in the second quarter before Seton Hall (2-2, 0-1 Big East) outscored the Huskies 13-7 in the last part of the half.

Seton Hall pulled within six a couple of times early in the third third quarter, but UConn pulled away from there. Bueckers took an inbounds pass coast-to-coast with 5.3 seconds left for a three-point play and a 71-47 lead for the Huskies.

UConn only played its second game of the season due to having four games canceled or postponed after a staff member in the program tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lauren Park-Lane scored 29 points for Seton Hall, and Desiree Elmore had 11 points and 7 rebounds before fouling out.

Aaliyah Edwards added 17 points and eight rebounds for Connecticut, which never trailed and led by as many as 29.

NO. 10 TEXAS A&M 99, SAM HOUSTON STATE 69

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Aaliyah Wilson is 100% recovered from a serious knee injury that sidelined the senior guard during her sophomore year.

Wilson scored 17 points, and No. 10 Texas A&M rolled past Sam Houston State.

The Aggies (7-0) shot 59.7% from the field and had five players score in double figures. N'dea Jones had 15 points and 8 rebounds, and Ciera Johnson finished with 12 points. Kayla Wells scored 11 points, and Jordan Nixon had 10.

Wilson was 8 for 10 from the field. The senior guard also had 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Wilson, a transfer from the University of Arkansas, was playing well two years ago when she tore an ACL early in the season. She worked her way back into shape last year as the sixth man, and now she's coming into her own.

She scored in double figures for the sixth straight game. She is shooting 52% (39 of 75) from the field.

Faith Cook scored 12 points for Sam Houston State (2-2), which hit 13 of 25 three-pointers. The Bearkats, who hadn't played in 11 days, had 27 turnovers.

Texas A&M led 55-36 after its highest scoring first half of the season. Then it opened it opened the third quarter with a 12-0 run.