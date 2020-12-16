State reports 58 new covid deaths, breaking Friday's record

Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Arkansas' official death toll from the coronavirus rose Wednesday by 58, setting a new one-day record for the second time in less than a week, while its count of cases rose by 2,306.

The state's death toll rose to 3,074.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by nine, to 1,079, the third-highest tally since the pandemic began. Those patients included 184 who were on ventilators, down from 190 a day earlier.

“Yesterday was a new record in antigen testing in Arkansas, and new cases are running flat week over week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"Regretfully, we also saw another record in new deaths, with 58 deaths reported yesterday. We are distributing the vaccine across the state for our health care workers, and we continue to see high levels of community spread."

The cases added to the state's tallies included 1,638 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests. The other 668 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 191,504. That comprised 163,230 confirmed cases and 28,274 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 84, to 20,774, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

The death toll among confirmed cases rose by a record 53, to 2,725. The death toll among probable cases rose by five, to 349.

The increase in cases was down slightly from the 2,327 that were added the previous Wednesday, on Dec. 9.

The previous record for the most deaths reported in one day was the 55 that were added to the state's count on Friday. The previous record for the highest death toll among confirmed cases was 48, set Dec. 7.