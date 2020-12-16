FOOTBALL

Penn State DB chooses Hogs

Former Penn State defensive back Trent Gordon orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Tuesday.

Gordon, 5-11, 188 pounds, entered the transfer portal on Nov. 24 as a redshirt sophomore. He saw limited playing time this season and appeared in 10 games last year. He picked Arkansas over interest from more than 20 other schools.

His relationship with defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter made the Razorbacks an easy choice.

"I chose to be a Razorback because it seems like it has everything in the program that I was looking for," Gordon said. "Coach Carter reached out to me and after looking him up I saw his credentials and that was very impressive, and after reading more about the Arkansas defense, I know they're on the up and up. A good defense is something I want to be a part of, and Arkansas definitely seems to be that."

Gordon played cornerback before being moved to safety during the offseason. He expects to start off at cornerback for the Hogs. According to Pro Football Focus, Gordon played 291 snaps last season – 195 at cornerback.

The NCAA is expected to pass the one-time transfer rule in January that would allow Gordon to be eligible to play during the 2021 season.

"We don't have a set time for me to be there, but hopefully it will be early January, that's the time I would hope to be there," Gordon said.

-- Richard Davenport

BASKETBALL

Johnson earns SWAC honor

Joshuwan Johnson from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference's player of the week Tuesday.

Johnson averaged 14 points, 3 assists and 2 steals per game last week in a victory over Arkansas State University and a loss to Tulane. For the season, he is averaging 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Johnson scored a season-high 16 points with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in the victory over the Red Wolves, then followed that up with 12 points, 3 assists and 2 steals in the loss to the Green Wave.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

TRACK AND FIELD

No fans at NCAA Indoors

Fans will not be allowed to attend the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which are scheduled to be hosted by the University of Arkansas on March 12-13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, according to a report by the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country committee.

The decision to exclude fans is because of safety protocols related to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The committee, according to the report, voted unanimously to exclude fans from attending the event based on venue capacity restrictions, physical distancing requirements and ensuring groups of individuals who have tested negative for covid-19 avoid contact with those who haven't been tested.

Athletes will be restricted to specific areas of the venue based on the events in which they're competing, and once an athlete's event is completed, he or she must leave the venue.

There also will be no practice days at the Randal Tyson Track Center and no individual or relay awards presented -- only the team championship trophies.

The committee also voted there will be no fans allowed at the NCAA Cross Country Championships, which are scheduled to be held March 15 in Stillwater, Okla.

-- Bob Holt