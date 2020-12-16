State's plans for who gets shots phased, still fluid

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of covid-19. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

As hospitals and pharmacies receive their first shipments of covid-19 vaccines, health officials say inoculation plans beyond front-line workers remain fluid, and it remains unclear what the future vaccine supply will be and how additional approvals of new vaccines will change the timeline on who will receive them.

The Arkansas Department of Health created an "interim" road map that outlines a phased vaccine administration plan that was submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for review in October.

That plan remains a working document as health officials await more guidelines from the CDC on the next phases of distribution of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as how the emergency use authorization of the Moderna vaccine, expected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within days, will also affect inoculation plans.

"We are so focused on the directives of the arrival of the vaccines and for the approval of the Moderna vaccine, we have not focused on furthering developing [additional phases]," Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist, said.

The state Health Department is expecting to receive more guidance from the CDC in coming days on vaccination programs for populations that expand beyond front-line workers, she said.

"It is very dynamic and fluid, and sometimes we receive helpful communication from our federal partners, and sometimes it is confusing and contradictory," Dillaha said. "We have to take time to sort that out."

On Tuesday, the Health Department posted an updated fact sheet that summarizes the first phase of the roll out that will end with a third phase when "enough doses will be available for all persons needing vaccination and there will be a shift to providing covid-19 as a routine vaccination," the document said.

"There are no definite dates for transition between phases, or even within the separate portions of a phase, as the transition depends on vaccine supply and whether those in the current phase have been sufficiently vaccinated," the Health Department document said.

With vaccine deliveries this week, the first part of phase one, which is divided into three high-priority areas, is underway. The first priority groups include hospital workers, ranging from doctors and nurses to housekeeping and other support staffers, who have the most interaction with covid patients.

Exactly how long that phase will last depends on how quickly hospitals execute their plans and, specifically, on how many doses of vaccines the state continues to receive, Dillaha said.

During his weekly covid-19 briefing Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said state officials should be notified when the next shipment of the Pfizer vaccine can be expected.

"That should be a recurring process," he said. "Every Friday we should get notice of what the shipment will be for the next week."

With the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, approved at the end of last week by the FDA for emergency use authorization, state officials know "exactly where we are in terms of the first set of distribution."

"There will be more decisions made on how this flows into the future," the Republican governor said. "This is a massive distribution effort. There are a lot of logistics."

Dr. Robert Hopkins, division chief of internal medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and chairman of the National Vaccine Advisory Committee, called vaccination prioritization a "logistical nightmare."

"It will be a real challenge to manage a system where we get vaccine out so we can equitably address the needs of all essential workers and that we do not bias our efforts based on race, or rural, or urban, or those who have and those who have not," Hopkins said. "That will require a lot of coordination and collaboration."

Hopkins said that out of the about 300 million people in the U.S., the essential worker population is about 50 million or 60 million.

"That is an awful lot of folks to have to get one or two doses into," he said. "Whether we have a big surge of vaccine [doses] in January or whether that big surge comes in March, I think all of those variables are going to affect when we start hitting the man on the street."

Long-term-care residents, such as elderly in nursing homes, as well as staff members in those facilities are also included in the initial roll-out, according to the Department of Health.

"Other healthcare workers and first responders will be vaccinated through select pharmacies that have agreed to serve as phase 1-A vaccination providers," the Department of Health covid-19 vaccination plan said.

The second and third parts of the first phase are not as crystallized, Dillaha said.

"There are variables like how much vaccine is available, and that is determined by how quickly they can make the vaccine," she said. "Whether additional vaccines are authorized and when those vaccines will be made available."

The second part includes essential workers, like teachers, food industry employees, correctional facility staffs and government personnel.

Dillaha said she does not anticipate there being sequential orders to those who qualify for the second part of phase one, but rather that vaccines will be administered to qualifying groups concurrently. The emphasis will rather be on ease of access to the vaccines, she said.

The third part of the first phase includes at-risk populations, like the elderly or individuals with underlying health conditions, according to the Health Department.

Phase two -- when enough doses will be available for the broader general public -- will likely not begin until the middle of 2021, Dillaha said.

"We have a general idea of how we will address phase two," she said. "That will mostly be providing vaccines to the general public via pharmacies and medical clinics as well as the Health Department.

"How exactly that will look? We don't know yet because we don't know which vaccines will be available at that point."