State's transfer of CARES cash gets panel's nod

A legislative panel Tuesday endorsed the state Department of Finance and Administration's request for $300 million in spending authority to transfer a yet-to-be determined amount of unspent federal coronavirus relief funds to the state's unemployment insurance trust fund, if Congress doesn't authorize states to spend these funds beyond Dec. 30.

The Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee also narrowly recommended that the council approve state Department of Labor and Licensing's request for $450,000 in spending authority for federal coronavirus relief funds to provide a multiagency online licensing platform.

The Legislative Council is scheduled to consider the subcommittee's recommendations during its meeting Friday.

The state has been the recipient of $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds for which a 15-member steering committee, appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, recommends the best uses. Arkansas received the money under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in March.

The unemployment insurance trust fund totaled $791 million as of Monday, said Charisse Childers, director of the state's Division of Workforce Services. At the steering committee's recommendation, the state previously transferred $165 million in the relief funds to the trust fund to shore it up.

Last month, the steering committee recommended transferring $50 million more to the trust fund to mitigate unemployment insurance rate increases next year stemming from more than $200 million in claims against employers in the second quarter of this year.

And then last week, the CARES committee recommended transferring unspent relief funds to the trust fund by the end of this year if the Dec. 30 deadline to spend the federal monies doesn't get extended by Congress.

With Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, dissenting Tuesday, the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended that the $300 million in spending authority be given to the finance department.

Afterward, state Budget Director Jake Bleed said, "We won't really know [how much in unspent relief funds the state has] until towards the end of the month."

A finance department spreadsheet as of Tuesday shows $41.3 million in the relief funds is available for distribution and $225.6 million is unspent by state agencies.

The finance department could seek emergency approval from legislative leaders of more specific spending requests as the year winds down, Bond said.

"We all felt it was far better to raise the issue before the Legislative Council because you all were meeting well in advance of when we need to make this decision, so we could seek your input and guidance, and so we can avoid an emergency request at the eleventh hour that we hadn't briefed you on or really given you a chance to give your input on," Bleed said.

Bond asked whether it's the Hutchinson administration's position that putting $300 million more of the relief funds in the unemployment trust fund, in addition to the $165 million already transferred, is the best use of those monies.

Bleed said the CARES steering committee is the policy-making entity regarding the use of these funds, and the expectation was the federal funds would be spent by year's end. He said state officials think Congress will grant an extension.

"However, we do not have an extension at this time," Bleed said. "In light of that and in light of our desire to avoid any kind of misunderstanding or eleventh-hour action, we are bringing this to you all not so much as that is the best possible use of the money, but that in the eleventh hour if we are looking at the forfeiture of those funds, that would be an appropriate use of the law and would provide long-term benefit for the state."

Bond asked Bleed about what happens if the state needs the money for health-related matters, such as vaccine delivery costs or health and safety payments to public school teachers and other staff members.

The committee last week declined to consider Bond's $34.5 million proposal for $500 health and safety payments to teachers and other staff members.

Bleed responded that state officials monitor emergencies that arise, and this is a very fluid situation.

"We have seen the pandemic evolve dramatically from when we first got money in February, when a lot of us thought this was going to be over by Dec. 30, to what it is today," he said.

A subcommittee co-chairman, Sen. Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia, said if there were an emergency and the committee approved some spending, state officials could ask for emergency approval from the council's co-chairmen and subcommittee co-chairmen.

LICENSING PLATFORM

The CARES panel voted 6-4 to recommend the Legislative Council approve the Department of Labor and Licensing's request for $450,000 in spending authority for a multiagency licensing online platform.

Labor and Licensing Secretary Daryl Bassett said in a letter to Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther that the money would be used "to complete and be a production-ready infrastructure for a multiagency licensing platform." The platform would accept initial license applications and license renewals online.

"At least one licensing/permitting entity within the cabinet-level department will go live by December 30, 2020," Bassett wrote. Services would be available to Arkansans at all times and reduce face-to-face exposure of citizens and state employees, he said.

Bleed said the pandemic demonstrated the need to create a contactless licensing process.

Ken Anderson, chief information officer for the Labor and Licensing Department, said these funds are critical to get the platform off the ground and made available to any agencies in the Cabinet.

Anderson said at least 50 to 100 constituents have gone through the office at 900 W. Capitol Ave., particularly barbers; bail bondsmen; electricians; and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technicians.

The licensing platform would allow them to do their transactions from home or from their cellphones. The registration board for professional geologists is the only agency that will be fully functional on the licensing platform by Dec. 30, he said.

Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said he tends to agree with Bond but questioned whether the proposed use of the federal funds would hold up to scrutiny in an audit.

Bleed said Hagerty Consulting has reviewed the request and approved it as meeting the requirements of the CARES Act.