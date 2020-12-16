Talks on spending, stimulus bills rev up

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON -- Congressional negotiations on spending and economic relief picked up speed Tuesday as top lawmakers met late into the evening, a sign that negotiations are reaching a critical stage.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., hosted the three other most senior congressional leaders -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. -- in her office. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joined by phone.

Negotiations on covid-19 relief intensified Tuesday after months of futility. The leaders continued to hold talks in hopes of finally cementing an agreement that would revive subsidies for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, help distribute new coronavirus vaccines, fund schools and renew soon-to-expire jobless benefits.

After two meetings in Pelosi's Capitol suite McCarthy gave an upbeat assessment.

"I think we've built a lot of trust," McCarthy said. "I think we're moving in the right direction. I think there's a possibility of getting it done."

The uptick in activity could be a sign that an agreement is near, though covid-19 relief talks have been notoriously difficult and Pelosi continues to press for help for states and local governments whose budgets have been thrown out of balance by the pandemic. GOP leaders oppose the idea and say it's the biggest sticking point from their perspective.

A top GOP negotiator said the leaders had essentially agreed to agree.

"We are still talking to each other, and there is agreement that we are not going to leave here without the omni and the covid package," said McConnell, using Capitol Hill's shorthand for a catchall, omnibus spending bill that would be joined with the covid relief measure and a variety of other end-of-session items.

Lawmakers face a Friday night deadline to pass legislation before a government shutdown, and they are trying to assemble an economic relief package to provide jobless aid and small-business assistance.

The meetings represent the first time in months that leaders have met in person to hash out a broad bipartisan deal that could include hundreds of billions in spending in coronavirus relief. Talks remained fluid, and it is unclear whether a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks would be included in the final agreement. Similarly, lawmakers continued to wrangle over whether to include aid for state and local governments in a stimulus deal.

Pelosi and Mnuchin also spoke for more than an hour about the spending legislation and a potential pandemic-relief package about noon Tuesday, according to Drew Hammill, a Pelosi spokesman, illustrating how the Trump administration is involved in this stage of the negotiations.

Previous efforts to reach a compromise have failed since the spring. President-elect Joe Biden has urged lawmakers to reach a deal during the lame-duck session of Congress, and Democrats have signaled in recent weeks that they are more open to a smaller-scale package than they were before the election.

Two main items were on the Tuesday afternoon agenda. First, lawmakers are trying to finalize a $1.3 trillion spending accord that will keep the government open past Friday through September 2021. Second, lawmakers are trying to pin down a coronavirus relief deal that would extend numerous expiring aid programs and provide new funding to accelerate and expand distribution of the new coronavirus vaccines.

The renewed momentum behind a deal comes as senior Democratic lawmakers indicate a greater willingness to compromise and a forceful push by a bipartisan group of lawmakers to pass a relief bill before Christmas recess.

Lawmakers also face intense pressure to approve new relief with multiple critical emergency programs set to expire by the end of the year, including jobless benefits for 12 million Americans and rental protections for as many 30 million Americans.

RELIEF, SHIELD

On Monday, a bipartisan group spearheaded by Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., released a $748 billion proposal that would devote hundreds of billions of dollars to unemployed Americans and small-business relief, as well as tens of billions of dollars for transportation, education, vaccine distribution and other needs.

The group released a second bill consisting of a liability shield offering businesses immunity from lawsuits and about $160 billion in state and local aid -- the two provisions that have most sharply divided lawmakers for months.

The bipartisan group's proposal would extend the expiring unemployment benefits and eviction moratorium for one month. It would not extend a federal paid sick leave benefit currently being used by tens of millions of Americans.

The legislation also excludes another round of $1,200 stimulus checks although that measure is supported by the White House and numerous congressional Democrats. On an internal Republican call Monday, Romney said the checks would cost $300 billion to include and that the additional borrowing had already made "people on both sides nervous," according to two people familiar with the exchange.

Romney had pushed the stimulus checks and more money for vaccines in the bipartisan group's negotiations in exchange for dropping state aid and the liability shield, but was rebuffed, two people familiar with the internal deliberations said.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that President Donald Trump would support direct payments as part of a package but would not say if they represented a red-line demand for the administration.

"We are hopeful there is a deal there that the president then can look at and support," she said.

Pelosi and Schumer first backed a $908 billion bill released by the group earlier this month as the starting point for negotiations, although it was significantly smaller than what Democrats had pushed.

In recent days, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Senate Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill. -- the second-highest-ranking Democrats in the House and Senate -- publicly suggested that they would approve a relief package even without the state and local funding component Democrats have demanded for months.

Pelosi continued to advocate for state and local aid during a phone call with Mnuchin on Monday, Hammill said. The White House also included $160 billion in state and local aid in its latest relief proposal. But people close to negotiations believe state and local aid appears likely to fall by the wayside as lawmakers move closer to a final agreement.

Although several Senate Republicans support providing state and local aid, McConnell has made clear that he would not back legislation that includes only state and local funding and not the liability shield.

Lawmakers have so far proven unable to reach a compromise on the liability shield, with Manchin representing the only Democrat to back sweeping legal protections from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

CATCHALL FUNDING

Lawmakers also worked to finalize a year-end catchall funding package that will be the basis for the last significant legislation of the Trump presidency.

There's a hoped-for deadline of midnight Friday to deliver the completed package to Trump, which is when a partial government shutdown would arrive with the expiration of last week's temporary funding bill. But there's no guarantee that the year-end measure will be completed in time. If the talks drag, further temporary bills could be needed.

Negotiations on the $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill are "essentially finished," said a congressional aide participating in the talks. While details are closely held, "the status quo is prevailing." That means Trump would get another $1.4 billion or so for a final installment to continue construction of his long-sought U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Republicans have succeeded in killing a $12 billion plan to break last year's budget mini-agreement by using accounting maneuvers to pad veterans health care funding to accommodate big cost increases from expanding access to health care services from private providers. Instead, a different set of moves is being employed to provide for equivalent spending increases for other domestic programs.

The post-election lame-duck session is the last chance to wrap up the unfinished work this year, a goal of all involved, though they have been slow until now to forge the often-tricky compromises required to pull the measure together.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike DeBonis, Tony Romm, Seung Min Kim and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post; and by Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press.