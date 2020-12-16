Sections
Ward woman dies after vehicle hits trailer, overturns

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 4:18 p.m.
A woman died Wednesday after her vehicle struck a trailer jutting out from a driveway onto Arkansas 31 south of Beebe, according to state police.

Kimberly C. Hendrix, 48, of Ward was northbound in a 2012 Ford Focus at about 6:17 a.m. Wednesday when her vehicle struck the trailer, according to an incident report. State police said the trailer was attached to a vehicle that was facing east in a private drive, and that the trailer was partially protruding into the northbound lane of Arkansas 31.

The Ford Focus overturned multiple times, the report states.

The conditions at the time of the crash were listed as clear and dry.

At least 596 traffic fatalities have occurred in the state this year, according to reports from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

