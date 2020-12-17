In-state duo never wavered from Hogs

The first two commitments to the University of Arkansas’ 2021 football class kept their pledges to the Razorbacks.

Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells and Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant both signed national letters of intent with Arkansas on Wednesday.

Wells was the Razorbacks’ first 2021 commitment in February, and Avant pledged second in April.

Both Wells and Avant were not wavering from the Razorbacks and Coach Sam Pittman’s staff.

“It was Arkansas all along,” Wells said. “I was 100% locked in.”

Said Avant: “I was following Arkansas all the way. It was the perfect fit for me.”

The two northeast Arkansas players are part of an instate group that includes Little Rock Parkview’s Landon Rogers (quarterback) and Erin Outley (tight end).

The four players have gotten to know each other through a group chat, Wells and Avant said.

Wells, 6-5, 306 pounds, is a four-star prospect by 247Sports and a three-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals. He chose the Hogs over Miami, Mississippi State, Kansas, Arkansas State and Southern Miss, among others.

Avant, 6-3, 212, is a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. The Hurricane defender picked the Razorbacks over Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss, Tulane and Houston, among others.

Wells was a three-year starter for Wynne at left tackle. He helped the Yellowjackets win a 5A-East Conference championship and earn an appearance in the Class 5A semifinals this season.

Wynne Coach Van Paschal said he was excited for Wells and his family.

“Terry is one of a kind,” Paschal said. “He’s just a great kid. He’s a ‘Yes, sir. No, sir.’ type of kid. We’ve never had a problem with him. He’s got a 4.0 GPA. He’s excelled on and off the field. He’s a leader.”

Avant transferred to Jonesboro from Forrest City after the 2019 season.

In his only season with the Hurricane, Avant finished with 91 tackles, 3 sacks and a forced fumble. He had a season-high 18 tackles against Sylvan Hills on Oct. 30.

While at Forrest City, Avant had 83 tackles, including 12 for a loss, in his junior season. He had 67 tackles, 4 sacks and 2 interceptions as a sophomore.

Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman said Avant was accepted right away.

“Our senior class is strong, character-wise,” Coleman said. “He fit right in from the jump.”

Avant is the third player from the Jonesboro program to sign with the Hogs since 2018. Offensive lineman Noah Gatlin signed in February 2018 and defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart inked in December 2019.

The move from Forrest City to Jonesboro was worth, Avant said.

“It helped me a lot,” he said. “In 6A, you play bigger and stronger guys.”

Avant will enroll at Arkansas in January. Wells won’t head to Fayetteville until after Wynne’s school year is finished in May.

Wells said he enjoyed talking with Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis during the recruiting process. The Yellowjackets’ star is looking forward to changing from the blue and gold of Wynne to the red and white of Arkansas.

“It feels good to play for and to represent your home state,” Wells said.

Avant said he believes the Razorbacks are on the right track.

“They’ve won three games this year in a weird SEC schedule,” Avant said. “I feel like they’re on their way up.”

Wells agreed with Avant and said he’s ready to become a part of the Razorbacks’ program.

“It’s going to change,” Wells said. “We’re ready to turn it around. You can tell the belief they have in Coach Sam Pittman and the intensity that they have played with.”